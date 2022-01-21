PickleJar Gives Musicians and Artists a Chance to Win $10,000

The top 10 Artists on the PickleJar platform in the U.S., Canada, and the UK have a chance to win $1,000 each simply by signing-up the most fans before the end of January



HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PickleJar, an emerging live entertainment and cashless payment platform for artists and content creators, today announced it is giving artists using PickleJar a chance to win $1,000 each simply by getting their fans to use PickleJar to tip them. Starting January 21, 2022 and running through January 31, 2022, the top ten Artists in the U.S., Canada, and the UK who get the most fan “follows” on the PickleJar app will win $1,000 each. The ten winners will be announced on February 1, 2022.

“Our mission is to help artists make more money,” says Jeff James, PickleJar’s chief executive officer. “In the last 8 months since our launch, we have given over $250,000 directly to musicians, content creators, and even filmmakers who are using PickleJar to engage fans to support their creative work. The 10-10-10 Campaign is about adding more fans to the PickleJar community to bring even more exciting performances and projects to life.”

The “10-10-10 Campaign” is giving away $1,000 each to the top ten artists who add the most fans to the PickleJar account over the course of the ten-day period. To qualify, the artist must add a minimum of 250 unique fans to their following who complete the Member profile on the PickleJar platform and complete a qualifying transaction of one dollar or more during the campaign period. The ten winning artists will be announced on February 1, 2022, on PickleJar’s social media channels and each will receive their reward deposited directly into their PickleJar account. As a bonus at the end of the campaign, PickleJar will give away one dollar for every fan an artist signed up during the campaign period who have made a Qualifying Transaction during that period.

Founded on the idea that artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents, PickleJar is a suite of Artist-First technologies developed with a simple idea – “help others achieve the greatest value for their creative talents and visionary pursuits.” PickleJar’s gaming-inspired features give fans instant access to the performer through private direct messages and picture sharing – earning them loyalty rewards, achievement badges and exclusive giveaways. Most importantly, artists receive 100% of funds sent by fans through the PickleJar platform. See the website for campaign terms and conditions.

About PickleJar Holdings:

PickleJar believes artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents. Our peer-to-peer payment technology and proprietary performance management tools make it frictionless to receive, manage and move money for musicians, content creators and artists of all kinds on any stage, streaming platform or street corner. Leveraging the deep fintech and music industry expertise of our leadership team, we have launched the first social payments app specifically built to put the #ArtistFirst. The cashless tipping app creates direct engagement between artists and fan, then tokenizes loyalty through a unique rewards program. We are committed to empowering people to maximize their earning potential and realizing their financial freedom in the new Gratitude Economy. Learn more about the “world’s biggest tip jar” at PickleJar.com.

Contact:

PickleJar Holdings

337-207-7103

anna@picklejar.com