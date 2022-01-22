Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of GCP, HXOH, FLOW, and TMX

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GCP to Saint-Gobain for $32.00 in cash per share of GCP owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC: HXOH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of sale of HXOH to affiliates of American Securities LLC for $30.00 in cash per share of HXOH owned.



SPX Flow, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FLOW to Lone Star Funds for $86.50 in cash per share of FLOW owned.



Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TMX to Rentokil Initial plc.



