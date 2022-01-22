Build Defi - Crypto asset aims to decentralize the real estate market and the real economy

São Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Build Defi (BDF), a crypto asset issued on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, aims to decentralize the real estate market, other tangible economic assets, and the traditional financial market.



In recent decades, we have gone through the decentralization of various segments of the economy and society. Over the years, the foundations of Web 3.0 were developed under blockchain technology, which in turn allowed the execution of decentralized applications, smart contracts, and the creation of so-called "digital tokens."

These tokens, in turn, are starting to form the foundations of a "tokenized economy" so that various services and markets (stocks, bonds, commodities, real estate) are being profoundly impacted through this superior technology, which has the potential to replace the legacy system, just as the light bulb replaced the candle and cars replaced horses.

Build Defi (BDF)

The Build Defi (BDF) will allow its holders to gain exposure to the real estate market, a sector valued at more than $30 trillion, according to Statista. In addition, the crypto asset will also integrate with other markets, allowing for decentralized investment in the real economy.



Investors will participate in decision-making on the funds raised with the issuance of tokens. In this way, holders will help define the portfolio of projects to be built.

The project's first ventures worldwide already have all the approvals and licenses required by local legislation and should be publicly announced on the project's official channels over the next few weeks.

The Token's official launch will be on February 20, 2022, on the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap.

In total, 10,000,000,000 BDFs were created on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, whose smart contract will be duly audited by Certik, the world leader in blockchain security analysis.

