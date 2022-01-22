The Hemp Doctor: Announcing a New Line of Delta 9 THC Gummies

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor is proud and excited to announce its new Delta 9 THC Gummies. Known for innovation, this is the third major release of a new cannabinoid in as many months for The Hemp Doctor. Hot on the heels of the THC-O vapes and gummies, as well as the HHC vape release, these Delta 9 THC gummies are unbeatable.

These new gummies boast rich amounts of the Delta 9 THC cannabinoid. This element is found in abundance in the marijuana family of the cannabis plant and has long been known for its wellness and psychotropic effects. But The Hemp Doctor says that this new line of products reaches far beyond that and how they have taken the time to formulate their Delta 9 THC products to include other important cannabinoids as well.

Research and anecdotal evidence have shown that phytocannabinoids, when acting with other supporting cannabinoids, actually improve the positive benefits. This is commonly known in the cannabis industry as the Entourage Effect. One such combination that is extremely helpful is THC combined with CBD. By creating a one-to-one ratio between these two cannabinoids, the user may experience all the wellness benefits and euphoric properties of Delta 9 THC with far fewer side effects like dry mouth and red eyes. The Hemp Doctor asserts their Delta 9 THC/CBD Full Spectrum Gummies provide just an optimal balance.

The Delta 9 THC/CBD Full Spectrum Gummies are delicious, gluten-free, and vegan. These incredible candies have been released in tangerine, elderberry, and watermelon. If you're looking for better rest, try the Delta 9 THC/CBD/CBN Full Spectrum Nighttime Gummies, also available in tangerine, elderberry, and watermelon. Combining Delta 9 THC, CBD, and CBN will help you relax at the end of the day and ease into a comfortable rest. Finally, the party gummies, Delta 9 THC/Delta 8 THC Full Spectrum Gummies, are a perfect blend of D8 THC and D9 THC with a walloping 65 mg of THC.

The Hemp Doctor Delta 9 Gummies are completely legal on a federal level. The 2018 Farm Bill allows up to 0.3% Delta 9 THC in each product, which translates to 3 mg of Delta 9 in each gram of product. And since these gummies are at least 4 grams or more, they have plenty of room to pack their gummies with potent Delta 9 THC. All of The Hemp Doctor products are:

Made exclusively from hemp grown in America

Derived from hemp oil that was extracted using scientifically advanced methods

Tested by a third-party laboratory

Each of these steps assures The Hemp Doctor customers that its products are free of unwanted heavy metals, molds, and solvents, while at the same time establishing the integrity of its labeling.

The Hemp Doctor invites you to shop online and inspect their full line of Delta 9 THC products. They also encourage their customers to visit one of their many retailers across the country to make their purchase or ask any questions both current and potential customers may have.

