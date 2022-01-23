Hrachya Rostomyan:2022 Winter Olympics Will be a High-level Success

Beijing, China , Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before the Winter 24 Olympic Games, LDS Secretary General Hrachya Rostomyan said publicly through LIVEnews.am: The Armenian Sports Delegation will participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics program in Beijing - skiing, alpine skiing and figure skating.

Hrachya rostomyan is full of confidence in the success of the Winter Olympic Games and the Chinese government hosting the Olympic Games. Although affected by the epidemic, we believe that the Olympic Organizing Committee, the International Olympic Committee and the Chinese government will take necessary measures to combat the difficulties.

The Chinese government and the people have been preparing for the Winter Olympics for several years, including the time of the pandemic. Hrachya rostomyan thinks China has rich experience in fighting the epidemic, and the various anti-epidemic measures taken by the country are also correct and effective.

As of today, no problem has arisen between the National Olympic Committee of Armenia, the Organizing Committee of the Games and the IOC.

According to the Olympic Charter, the principles of the Olympic Games are justice, honesty, solidarity, peace, Regardless of nationality, from religious views and gender, person all over the world is a friend to person . Anyone or any country who tries to make excuses to politicize the olympics will be unavailing. Not only the athletes, and everybody of the global village who loves life, should put aside all political differences or diplomatic challenges, and actively support China to make the WOC &Paralympic games a success.

China is convinced that during the Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games it will be able to fully overcome the problems associated with the epidemic.The 24th Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a complete success.

Hrachya Rostomyan: “The Armenian National Olympic Committee is convinced that all obstacles to the formation of the Games, the IOC and the Chinese Government can be overcome to ensure a high level of play.”

Source: https://livenews.am/press/2022/152879/20/18/46/

Company Name: Livenews.am

Email: info@livenews.am