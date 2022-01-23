3 Monkeys Inflatables To Expand Inventory In 2022

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Monkeys Inflatables, the trusted party rentals, and inflatables company in Central PA and MD, will expand its inventory of Bounce House Rentals in 2022 for the benefit of customers.

13 years ago, 3 Monkeys Inflatables came into being with the aim of providing superior quality party supplies and inflatables to residents of central PA and MD areas. It has consistently lived up to this mission with its focus on safety and quality every step of the way. It not only keeps up with the safety regulations of the states but carries out its own inspections to ensure that its supplies are in the best condition for people’s parties.



3 Monkeys Inflatables - Bounce House Rentals

Its Party Rentals have made their mark with customers hosting different types of parties. From church and community events to family gatherings, special occasions or business functions, children’s birthdays, and more; its wide spectrum of options tick the right boxes for people’s specific needs. Their glowing reviews are a testament to the quality of party supplies they get from the noted name in the business.

For foolproof safety, 3 Monkeys Inflatables also focuses on thorough cleaning and sanitization of its rentals. Thus clients can rest assured that their events will be safe as they should be. It’s also interesting to note that professionals working with the company truly love their job. They are skilled and experienced to handle all installation tasks, and safety inspectors have their watchful eye on the supplies.

Those interested in bounce houses or Water Slide Rentals don’t have to look beyond the collection available at 3 Monkeys Inflatables. The company has also made the process of choosing and ordering supplies easier for the benefit of customers. They can simply go through collections in appropriate categories, make their choice, pick a date and time, and rest easy knowing that their parties will be a huge success.

The 24 x 7 reservation listing allows interested customers to book any time of the day and year with ease. Some of the fun options in the already vast Bounce House Rentals collection at 3 Monkeys Inflatables include:

York Bounce house, which is 15Lx15Wx13H and 6.9 amps rents at $205.00.

Unicorn bounce house will be the life of any party and is available on rent for $229.00.

White Castle bounce house is perfect for themed events and is available for $269.00.

Princess bounce house, often the no.1 choice for birthdays rents at $205.00.

Pirate Bounce house will set the mood for costume parties and other events and can be rented for $205.00.

Now people of Central PA and MD areas can look forward to many new options in the collection, making 3 Monkeys Inflatables the only resource they need to look at for top quality bounce houses and other inflatables at budget-friendly rates.

About 3 Monkeys Inflatables

3 Monkeys Inflatables is an inflatable rental company/party rental service that was started by Pam & Steven 13 years ago. The duo wanted to create a fun, safe, and customer-friendly environment for everyone. The founders created a company that continues to provide the community, businesses, parents with the opportunity to create fun events for birthdays, community events, church fundraisers, corporate events, etc. The company invests greatly in the latest inflatables and games, but the best equipment isn't enough. Realizing this, the company also focuses on providing customers with an excellent experience via a well-trained professional team. Staff working for the 3 Monkeys continue to receive training and feedback to improve the overall customer experience. The company's amazing attention to customer service has led to it becoming one of the leading party rental companies in Central Pennsylvania and Maryland. Though they still invite customer feedback whenever possible.

