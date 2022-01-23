IO-Link Market and Tactical Data Link Market - Latest Trends Analysis with Emerging Technologies in 2022: Detailed Analysis of Key Manufacturer, Size-Share, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape with Dominant Sectors and Countries Data

Pune, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global IO-Link Market Analysis and Insights: The global IO-Link market size is projected to reach USD 5131.8 million by 2027, from USD 2248 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2027.

About IO-Link Market:

IO-Link is a short distance, bi-directional, digital, point-to-point, wired (or wireless), industrial communications networking standard (IEC 61131-9) used for connecting digital sensors and actuators to either a type of industrial fieldbus or a type of industrial Ethernet. Its objective is to provide a technological platform that enables the development and use of sensors and actuators that can produce and consume enriched sets of data that in turn can be used for economically optimizing industrial automated processes and operations. An IO-Link system consists of an IO-Link master and one or more IO-Link devices, i.e. Sensors or Actuators. The IO-Link master provides the interface to the higher-level controller (PLC) and controls the communication with the connected IO-Link devices.

Global IO-Link key players include SICK, Siemens, Murrelektronik, ifm Electronic, Beckhoff, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 23%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 36%, followed by North America and Asia Pacific, both have a share about 51 percent. In terms of product, IO-Link Master is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Machine Tool & Assembly Line, followed by Intralogistics, etc.

List of Key Players in IO-Link Market Report are:

SICK

Siemens

Murrelektronik

ifm Electronic

Rockwel Automation

Beckhoff

Baumer Group

Turck

WAGO

Belden

Bosch Rexforth

Pepperl+Fuchs

Balluff

Wenglor

Weidmüller

Omron

On the basis of Product Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of IO-Link Market types split into:

IO-Link Master

IO-Link Sensor

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and IO-Link market growth rate with applications, including:

Machine Tool & Assembly Line

Intralogistics

Packaging

Others

The evaluation also focuses on worldwide corporate executives in the IO-Link global market, covering firm history, product photographs, and descriptions, licensing, production, price, pricing, pricing, and contact information. The structure, volume, and value of the IO-Link market are examined at the global, regional, and company levels in this report.

Part 2: About Tactical Data Link Market Insights and Forecast to 2028:

A tactical data link (TDL) uses a data link standard in order to provide communication via radio waves or cable used by the U.S. armed forces and NATO nations. All military C3 systems use standardized TDL to transmit, relay and receive tactical data.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tactical Data Link Market

The global Tactical Data Link market size is projected to reach USD 8812.6 million by 2028, from USD 5871.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2028.

Corporate profiles include important information such as company reviews, products, and services, financial data sources, as well as current programs and developments. Overall, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Tactical Data Link global market, which will help industry players, equipment manufacturers, and current players looking for expansion opportunities, new players as they grow older.

List of Key Players in Tactical Data Link Market Report are:

Raytheon Technologies (Collins Aerospace)

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

BAE Systems

L3Harris Technologies

Viasat

Thales Group

Saab Group

Curtiss-Wright (Tactical Communications)

Leonardo

Leidos

Aselsan

On the basis of Product Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of Tactical Data Link Market types split into:

Hardware

Software

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and Tactical Data Link market growth rate with applications, including:

Air-Based

Sea-Based

Land-Based

The evaluation also focuses on worldwide corporate executives in the Tactical Data Link global market, covering firm history, product photographs, and descriptions, licensing, production, price, pricing, pricing, and contact information. The structure, volume, and value of the Tactical Data Link market are examined at the global, regional, and company levels in this report.

