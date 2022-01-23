Wedding Dress and Ring Market Highly Dominated by Leading Companies, Business Strategy and Forecast Report 2028

Pune, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Wedding Dress Market Report 2022-2028:

Wedding Dress Market report 2022 is the broad study of experts in the industry for development modules, arrangements, movements and sizes. The report also estimates existing and earlier market standards to project potential market management through the forecast period between 2022-2028. This research study of Wedding Dress involved the wide usage of equally primary and secondary data sources. This contains the study of several parameters affecting the industry, containing the government plan, market situation, competitive landscape, historic data, current trends in the market, technical invention, future technologies and the technical growth in related industry.

As a part of wedding industry, wedding dress is an important part in the celebration. Because of the advertising by the wedding companies, wedding dress suppliers, and cultural traditions and fashion industry, wedding dresses are widely consumed. There is a wide range to classify the category of wedding dress. It is apparel product at the first position; meanwhile it is also a souvenir of marriage, accordingly it can also be regarded as art craft. Moreover, like the apparel industry, the high end of its product is a kind of luxury. According to many cultures, the bride might change cloth on the wedding day for multiple times, and the veil, gloves, and other accessories can be included in wedding dress. This report will only focus on the dress that the bride wears in wedding ceremony. Moreover, different cultures often have diverse styles of wedding dress, such as Western, East Asian, etc. Since the contemporary western styled wedding dress is the most popular style for wedding ceremonies worldwide, it will be concentrated in this report.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wedding Dress market size is estimated to be worth USD 3894.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5619.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the review period.

The Major Players in the Wedding Dress Market Are:

Pronovias

Vera Wang

Rosa Clara

Atelier Eme

Yumi Katsura

Cymbeline

Badgley Mischka

De La Cierva Y Nicolas

Carolina Herrera

Lee Seung Jin

Marchesa

Maison Signore

Enzoani

FAMORY

Franc Sarabia

Yolancris

Oscar De La Renta

Ming Shang Sha

Jinchao

Mon Cheri

Tsai Mei Yue

Impression Bridal

Monique Lhuillier

Linli Wedding Collection

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Wedding Dress Market types split into:

General Purchase

Customized Purchase

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Wedding Dress Market applications, includes:

Wedding Dress Renting Service

Photographic Studio

Personal Purchase

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Report Published on Wedding Dress Market provides detailed description about the collaborations, deals, designations, patent information etc. The report also provides detailed description of the competitor profiles with key milestones.

Part ||

Wedding Ring Market Insights:

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

A wedding ring or wedding band is a finger ring that indicates that its wearer is married. It is usually forged from metal, and traditionally is forged of gold or another precious metal.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wedding Ring market size is estimated to be worth USD 42230 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 51310 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period.

Wedding Ring Market Analysis by Company:

Cartier

Tiffany

Laofengxiang

Chow Tai Fook

Chow Sang Sang

Lukfook

Mingr

LVMH

Chowtaiseng

Harry Winston

CHJ

I DO

CHJD

Yuyuan

David Yurman

TSL

Van Cleef&Arpels

Charles & Colvard

Segment by Type:

Platinum Wedding Ring

Gold Wedding Ring

Diamond Wedding Ring

Others

Segment by Application:

Online Store

Chain Store

Others

