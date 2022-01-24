Boon Hui Khoo to Join Arqit as Advisor

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit”), a leader in quantum encryption technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Boon Hui Khoo as an advisor, effective immediately.

An internationally-regarded expert in law enforcement and cybersecurity, Boon Hui has led a highly distinguished and decorated career fighting crime for over 40 years. He previously served as Senior Deputy Secretary of Singapore’s Home Affairs Ministry, as the Police Commissioner of Singapore from 1997 to 2010, and as President of INTERPOL from 2008 to 2012. He has chaired major international fora, including three of the very first US-Singapore homeland security dialogues, and the biennial Milipol APAC security conference.

He remains active in INTERPOL, chairing its Governance Working group, and holds advisory and board positions across the financial services, fintech, healthcare, security, cybersecurity, and philanthropy sectors. He was a Commissioner on the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace, remains a board member of the Global Cyber Alliance and an advisor to the CyberPeace Institute.

In recognition of his contributions to public service and safety, Boon Hui has been decorated with high national honours from Singapore, Australia, Brunei, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Vatican. He is also a Senior Fellow of Singapore’s Civil Service College, an Honorary Fellow of St John’s College, Oxford, and a Justice of Peace. Boon Hui was educated in Oxford, Harvard, and Wharton, and is married with two children.

Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO David Williams, said: “We are thrilled to have Boon Hui join the Arqit advisory team. He brings an immense wealth of experience and specialist insight into global cyber security as well as high status in the Singapore market which will be invaluable as we execute our vision to deliver stronger, simpler encryption to the world.”

Boon Hui Khoo added: “Joining Arqit’s world-class team of quantum tech experts is an incredible honour and I look forward to working with them. We share a great optimism about Arqit’s offering and the progress they have already made towards driving critical conversations around cybersecurity imperatives on a global stage.”

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud™, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, optionally one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud™ can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud™ is every connected device.

Media relations enquiries:

Arqit: Julie Moon T: +44 7825 503 950 E: julie.moon@arqit.uk

Investor relations enquiries:

Arqit: investorrelations@arqit.uk

Gateway: arqit@gatewayir.com

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit’s control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) risks that the business combination disrupts Arqit’s current plans and operations, (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Arqit related to the business combination, (iii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit’s securities on a national securities exchange, (iv) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit’s business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the potential inability of Arqit to convert its pipeline or orders in backlog into revenue, (vii) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology which is still in development, (viii) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit’s information technology and communications system, (ix) the enforceability of Arqit’s intellectual property, and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Arqit’s annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 16, 2021 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and the list of factors presented in the final prospectus are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd85127f-ad5e-4758-87b4-ab3f8c9425b3