Lithium ion Capacitor Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2028| E Lithium ion Capacitor Market Agreement between Ameresco Inc and Northwestern University to Bolster Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Lithium ion Capacitor Market size is expected to touch USD 35.6 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 23.8 million in 2020 and reached USD 24.7 million in 2021. Rising demand for capacitors from industrial and automotive applications and its adoption in distribution and power generation sectors are likely to incite market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled “Lithium ion Capacitor Market, 2021-2028.”

LIC possess superior power density and are safer compared to lithium-ion batteries as the capacitors experience thermal runaway reactions. They have a higher voltage than electric double-layer capacitors (EDLC), increasing demand from industrial and automotive applications. Furthermore, LIC’s possess higher energy density and make their adoption easy in several end-use applications. In addition, the rising adoption of capacitors in distribution and power is expected to boost the market's growth in the upcoming years.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lithium-ion-capacitor-market-103790

List of Key Companies in Lithium ion Capacitor Market Market:

LICAP Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

TAIYO YUDEN (Japan)

JSR Micro NV (Belgium)

Electro Standards Laboratories (U.S.)

Socomec Group (France)

VINATech Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Spel Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Elecorev Ramway India Private Limited (India)

Yunasko (Ukraine)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 35.6 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 23.8 Million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered By Product, By Application, By Region











Growth Drivers



Increasing Adoption in Renewable Power Generation and Distribution Segment to Boost Industry Growth



Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics & Energy Harvesting to Aid LIC Market Dynamics





COVID-19 Impact

Lack of Labor and Supply Chain Disruptions to Impede Industry Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the lack of labor and supply chain disruptions. The halt on manufacturing led to the lack of raw materials needed to produce capacitors, affecting the supply chain. Further, the lack of labor resulted in reduced production, leading to backlogs. However, adopting technologically advanced production techniques, reduced capacities, and part-time shifts may enable companies to recover losses and meet deadlines. These factors are likely to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/lithium-ion-capacitor-market-103790

Segments

By product, the market is segmented into laminating type and radial type.

Based on application, it is classified into the industrial machine, UPS, transportation, energy storage, and others.

Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/lithium-ion-capacitor-market-103790

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles to Bolster Market Growth

The rising adoption of fuel vehicle alternatives and increasing fuel prices lead to the adoption of electric vehicles. Faster charge and discharge properties of lithium-ion capacities are expected to propel adoption. Furthermore, cost reductions and technological advancements are likely to surge LIC’s sales. The capacitors are also used in consumer electronics such as GPS chips, barcode scanners, RFID tags, LED flashlights, thermal printers, wearable devices, mobile phones, and laptops. In addition, lower costs associated with the capacitors are likely to boost LIC's adoption. These factors are likely to drive the Lithium ion Capacitor Market growth.

However, lower energy density compared to alternative products is expected to hinder the market’s growth.

Regional Insights

Rising Demand for Electricity and Increasing Industrialization to Incite Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Lithium ion Capacitor Market share because of the rising demand for electricity from textiles, information technology, and automobiles. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 10.90 million in 2020 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years. In addition, increasing industrialization activities is expected to propel market development.

North America is expected to be the second-largest market shareholder due to the extensive adoption of lithium-ion capacitors for energy storage applications. Further, the adoption of capacitors in uninterrupted power supply applications is expected to boost industry growth.

In Europe, the presence of key market players and technological innovations are likely to boost market development in the upcoming years.

Quick Buy:- Lithium ion Capacitor Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103790

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Launch Novel Products to Enhance Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market launch novel products to offer innovative features and enhance their brand image. For example, VINATech Co., Ltd. announced its new range of 3.8V lithium-ion capacitors in May 2021. The capacitors possess a wide operating temperature range, high capacitance, low self-discharge, and high operating voltage. This announcement may enable the company to boost its brand image. Also, the adoption of better materials and technologically advanced production technologies also enable companies to improve product quality and boost market position.

Major Table of Contents:



Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porter Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Lithium ion Capacitor Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Lithium ion Capacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Radial Type Laminating Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Energy Storage Transportation UPS Industrial Machine Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Lithium ion Capacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Radial Type Laminating Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Energy Storage Transportation UPS Industrial Machine Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country US Canada

Europe Lithium ion Capacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Radial Type Laminating Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Energy Storage Transportation UPS Industrial Machine Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Lithium ion Capacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Radial Type Laminating Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Energy Storage Transportation UPS Industrial Machine Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country China India Japan Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Lithium ion Capacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



Radial Type Laminating Type



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Energy Storage Transportation UPS Industrial Machine Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country



Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/lithium-ion-capacitor-market-103790

Industry Development

January 2021: AFWERX opted for Nanoramic Laboratories FastCap lithium-ion capacitor for its Mobile and Fixed Energy Storage Challenge. The lithium-ion capacitors offer an extensive temperature of nearly -55°c and a high power range.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Solar Backsheet Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Fluoropolymer, Non-fluoropolymer), By Installation Techniques (Flat Roof Solar, Pitched Roof Solar, Ground Mount Solar & others), By Thickness (Less than 100mm, 100-500mm & Greater than 500mm), By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Utilities), and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Australia Wind Turbine Operation and Maintenance Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Scheduled and Unscheduled), By Location (Onshore and Offshore), and Country Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Meter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Smart Electric Meter, Smart Gas Meter, Smart Water Meter) By Technology (Automatic Meter Reading {AMR} and Advanced Meter Infrastructure), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Heat Interface Unit Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Heat Exchangers, Controllers, Pumps, Sensors, Valves), By Product (Indirect, Direct), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Well Casing & Cementing Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Casing, Cementing), By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), By Service (Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Service, Cementing Equipment & Service), By Application (Onshore, Offshore) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S. :+1 424 253 0390

U.K. : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd