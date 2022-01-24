English German

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Idorsia appoints Guy Braunstein to Chief Medical Officer and Alberto Gimona to Head of Global Clinical Development

Guy Braunstein, currently Head of Global Clinical Development, to assume newly created role of Chief Medical Officer and remain a member of the Idorsia Executive Committee

Alberto Gimona, currently Head of Therapeutic Area Units, to succeed Guy Braunstein and join the Idorsia Executive Committee

Allschwil, Switzerland – January 24, 2022

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced the appointment of Guy Braunstein, who has served as Head, Global Clinical Development since the creation of Idorsia and before, since 2009 at Actelion, to a newly created role – Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and affirms that Guy will continue to serve as a member of the Idorsia Executive Committee (IEC) in this new position. Alberto Gimona, who has served as the Head of Therapeutic Area Units since February 2019 within Global Clinical Development, will succeed Guy as Head of Global Clinical Development and join the IEC. Both roles are effective immediately.

The CMO role will ensure that Idorsia’s approach to medical governance and its policies and procedures are globally aligned and consistent across Drug Discovery, Clinical Development, Pharmaceutical Development and Global and Local Medical Affairs.

Jean-Paul Clozel, M.D. and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:

“Guy has been integral to rapidly advancing Idorsia’s clinical pipeline and the approval of our first product, less than 5 years after the company’s inception. As Idorsia enters a new phase, becoming a fully-fledged biopharmaceutical company with marketed products, we can benefit from a dedicated focus on medical governance. The CMO office will unify the company’s quality and governance standards to confirm an uncompromisingly ethical and scientifically rigorous approach along the lifecycle of all products in Idorsia’s pipeline, ensuring appropriate and safe use of Idorsia’s medicinal products and medical ethics in engagement with various stakeholders.”

Jean-Paul continued:

“As such, the Board and I have agreed to create the role of Chief Medical Officer, reporting directly to me. With his wealth of experience and his deep knowledge of the Idorsia pipeline, Guy is in the perfect position to take on this new role, and as a member of the IEC, he will continue to help steer the future of Idorsia.”

Guy Braunstein, MD and Chief Medical Officer of Idorsia, commented:

“I am incredibly proud to have worked alongside such a patient-focused team and for what we have achieved in such a short time. As the CMO, I will continue to work with Clinical Development as well as with other colleagues across Idorsia as we unify the company’s approach to medical governance. I very much look forward to continuing to foster a patient’s centered culture that keeps a medical and scientific innovation mindset at the heart of the company.”



Jean-Paul Clozel added:

“I have worked with Alberto for quite some time, during our days at Actelion. Alberto was instrumental for the regulatory approval of the key products of Actelion. I was very pleased when Alberto joined the Idorsia team. His broad clinical and medical expertise, intimate knowledge of our pipeline and therapeutic areas, as well as his mentorship management style will ensure Idorsia’s global clinical development function will continue to thrive, and our pipeline will rapidly advance. I have every confidence in a smooth transition and look forward to working more closely with both Alberto and Guy as members of the IEC.”

Alberto Gimona, MD and Head of Global Clinical Development of Idorsia, commented:

“I am very proud to carry forth the baton of the clinical development organization leadership from Guy and happy that we will continue to work together in our new roles. I have known the Global Clinical Development organization since 2011 when I joined Actelion, and I was pleasantly surprised when I moved to Idorsia in 2019, to discover how the organization had evolved, becoming even more versatile and diverse, managing multiple complex studies in different therapeutic areas. I know how dedicated, enthusiastic, committed, and highly professional people in this organization are. I look forward to continue working with all the teams in clinical development in this new role, as we advance our innovative pipeline.”

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 900 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

