Emotional Scientist Dr Tracy Announces Best-Selling Personal Transformation Book

Petaluma, United States, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Following a late November 2021 release date, the book, which helps readers to elevate their wealth, success, and leadership, has already been awarded official bestseller status by Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and The Wall Street Journal.

More information is available at https://www.drtracyinc.com

The announcement coincides with the start of the new year, and reflects the importance of a well-researched, expert-led self-help book like The Commitments to meaningfully guide people as they seek to both set and keep resolutions for the new year. The book is going viral, as is its message to help people stick to intentions, rather than resolutions.

Dr. Tracy Thomas understands that while the “new year, new me” rhetoric that is common at this time of year expresses a nice sentiment, without the adequate knowledge and tools, it becomes just that – a sentiment rather than tangible action.

That’s why in her new book she offers her readers an actionable step-by-step guide to transform themselves and their lives.

Dr. Tracy developed these ‘commitments’ over the course of many years working as a private coach for exclusive clients like celebrities, Fortune 500 CEOs, sports figures, and more. As such, she is particularly excited to be bringing them to the general public for the first time with the release of the book.

Built upon the fundamental premise that a transformation takes commitment, Thomas uses her patented four commitments as the pillars by which readers can move from a reactive to an intentional life. More information about these commitments can be accessed at https://www.drtracyinc.com/the-commitments

More specifically, the book centers on how one can enjoy creativity, productivity, and prosperity in three key areas of life: money, success – in both personal and career terms, and leadership. It is particularly useful for those in executive leadership positions, or those who are striving towards such positions.

Dr. Tracy Thomas holds a Ph.D. in psychology and a master’s in organizational development and is widely considered an expert in emotional sensitivity and intentionality. She is proud to offer her vast academic knowledge and experience as a private coach and author of books that have the power to positively transform the lives of others.

Her first bestselling book, “The Method: The Practical Path to Living Your Purpose and Potential” is also available to interested readers on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Amy Sargent, the Executive Director of the Institute for Social and Emotional Intelligence, said of The Commitments, “Dr. Tracy’s words evoke emotional insight and inspiration. She reaches in, at soul level, to provide the self-awareness and self-management needed to live a happy, healthy life. The Commitments provides an emotionally intelligent roadmap to discovering that life worth living we all seek.”

Visit https://www.instagram.com/drtracyinc to find out more.

Website: https://www.drtracyinc.com