Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 3

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 3 2022 Festi purchased in total 540,000 own shares for total amount of 126,495,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
317.1.202214:50:02135.00023431.590.0002.927.000664.993.860
318.1.202209:34:12135.00023431.590.0003.062.000696.583.860
319.1.202215:18:59135.00023531.725.0003.197.000728.308.860
321.1.202209:31:33135.00023431.590.0003.332.000759.898.860
   540.000 126.495.000  


Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3,332,000﻿ own shares for 759,898,860 ISK and holds today 9,332,000 own shares or 2.88% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).