Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 3

In week 3 2022 Festi purchased in total 540,000 own shares for total amount of 126,495,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 3 17.1.2022 14:50:02 135.000 234 31.590.000 2.927.000 664.993.860 3 18.1.2022 09:34:12 135.000 234 31.590.000 3.062.000 696.583.860 3 19.1.2022 15:18:59 135.000 235 31.725.000 3.197.000 728.308.860 3 21.1.2022 09:31:33 135.000 234 31.590.000 3.332.000 759.898.860 540.000 126.495.000





Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3,332,000﻿ own shares for 759,898,860 ISK and holds today 9,332,000 own shares or 2.88% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.



The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).











