Endeavour's Operations In Burkina Faso Unaffected by Ongoing Political Situation

ENDEAVOUR’S OPERATIONS IN BURKINA FASO UNAFFECTED BY THE ONGOING POLITICAL SITUATION

London, 24 January 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the “Group” or the “Company”) announces that its operations and supply chains in Burkina Faso have not been affected by the current political situation and its mines and projects continue to operate as usual.

The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when appropriate.

