DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 19 - 24 JANUARY 2022
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
1,103,500
158.14
174,502,185
|17/01/2022
|19,000
|164.82
|3,131,580
|18/01/2022
|22,000
|159.99
|3,519,780
|19/01/2022
|18,000
|156.16
|2,810,880
|20/01/2022
|18,000
|153.45
|2,762,100
|21/01/2022
|18,000
|151.20
|2,721,600
|Accumulated
|1,198,500
|158.07
|189,448,125
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,198,500 at a total amount of DKK 189,448,125.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,720,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.94%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,479,061.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
