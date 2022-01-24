DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 19 - 24 JANUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



1,103,500



158.14



174,502,185 17/01/2022 19,000 164.82 3,131,580 18/01/2022 22,000 159.99 3,519,780 19/01/2022 18,000 156.16 2,810,880 20/01/2022 18,000 153.45 2,762,100 21/01/2022 18,000 151.20 2,721,600 Accumulated 1,198,500 158.07 189,448,125

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,198,500 at a total amount of DKK 189,448,125.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,720,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.94%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,479,061.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

