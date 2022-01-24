Publishing of Suominen’s Financial Statements Release 2021 on February 3, 2022

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation's press release on January 24, 2022 at 11:00. a.m. (EET)



Suominen will publish its Q4 and full-year 2021 financial result in a Financial Statement Release on Thursday, February 3, 2022 approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EET).

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EET).

The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2021-q4-results/register. Recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:

Sweden Toll: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom Toll: +44 333 300 0804

United States Toll: +1 631 913 1422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 75190314#.

The event cannot be attended on the spot.





