The Global Ultraviolet Stabilizers Market is expected to grow by $ 321.19 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period

40% during the forecast period. Our report on ultraviolet stabilizers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand in polymer industry and rising awareness about the harmful effects of UV light on plastics. In addition, the rising demand in polymer industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ultraviolet stabilizers market analysis includes the type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The ultraviolet stabilizers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• HALS

• UV absorbers

• Quenchers



By Application

• Flooring and decking

• Furniture

• Automotive coatings

• Packaging

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand from plastics, coatings, and construction industriesas one of the prime reasons driving the ultraviolet stabilizers market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ultraviolet stabilizers market covers the following areas:

• Ultraviolet stabilizers market sizing

• Ultraviolet stabilizers market forecast

• Ultraviolet stabilizers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ultraviolet stabilizers market vendors that include Ampacet Corp., BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Clariant International Ltd., Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Lycus Ltd. LLC, Mayzo Inc., Solvay SA, and Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. Also, the ultraviolet stabilizers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

