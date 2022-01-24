The Global Shipping Container Market is expected to grow by 22.29 mn teu during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shipping Container Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144649/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the shipping container market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing global container traffic and rising seaborne trade across the globe. In addition, growing global container traffic is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The shipping container market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The shipping container market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Dry containers

• Reefer containers

• Tank containers

• Special containers



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth of rail intermodal across the globeas one of the prime reasons driving the shipping container market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on shipping container market covers the following areas:

• Shipping container market sizing

• Shipping container market forecast

• Shipping container market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shipping container market vendors that include A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, CARU Containers BV, China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., CXIC Group Container Co. Ltd., Sea Box Inc., Singamas Container Holdings Ltd., Thurston Group Ltd., TLS Offshore Containers International, and W and K Containers Inc. Also, the shipping container market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

