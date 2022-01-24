Ethnic Food Market to Hit USD 98.06 Billion by 2028 | LIVEKINDLY Announces Launch of Two Regional Products in China to Dominate Market; Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ethnic food market size was USD 45.27 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 49.27 billion in 2021 to USD 98.06 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.33% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Ethnic Food Market, 2021-2028.”

List of Key Players Covered in the Ethnic Food Market Report:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Associated British Foods PLC (London, U.K.)

McCormick & Company Inc. (Maryland, U.S.)

MTR Foods (Karnataka, India)

Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

General Mills (Minnesota, U.S.)

Conagra Brands Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

Tasty Bite Edibles Pvt. Ltd. (Pune, India)

Taco Bell (California, U.S.)

B&G Foods (New Jersey, U.S.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ethnic-foods-market-102264

As per the research team, continuous innovations in the frozen food section, new & creative business models, and increased launching of the latest products by the dominant manufacturers is likely to amplify the market growth globally. Non-veg ethnic food will witness the largest market share powered by integration of the latter towards a staple diet of increasing population which will further nurture the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Outbreak to Greatly Influence Market Growth

As the pandemic looms on, various economic backlashes are expected to decrease the market value of the ethnic food market growth. One of the world’s largest ethnic food producers, China, faced various challenges related to logistics and production. Many factories across the globe were shut down in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which will further lead to a decline in manufacturing capabilities. However, as the world economy begins a slow revival, production facilities are expected to resume at a normal rate. Sales are expected to reach the levels of 2019 by the end of the year 2021.

Report Coverage

The market study combines a comprehensive analysis of the market and is segmented across pivotal factors such as dominant companies, upcoming product launches & current portfolios, and leading application areas of the segments. Additionally, the report highlights the market trends, opportunities and threats surrounding the sector. Growth factors and restraints that contribute to the market are also noted. These factors are expected to help our readers gain an insightful and in-depth knowledge about the market.

Segmentation

Based on cuisine type, the segment includes Asian, Italian, Mexican, and Others. The Asian cuisine is expected to dominate the segment during the forecast duration owing to a steadfast growth in the population along with increasing presence of regional and local food sources on a global scale.

On the basis of food type, the market can be broken down into veg and non-veg.

By distribution channel, the market can be divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, grocery stores, and online sales channels.

Geographically, the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ethnic-foods-market-102264

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Trend of Adopting Frozen Ethnic Good to Gain Traction

Rising exports of Asian food products such as Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Indian, and Vietnamese cuisine coupled with increasing availability will increase the value of the market. Increased consumer spending, rising immigration settlements, and integration of ready-to-eat ethnic food products will bolster the value of the ethnic food market share.

However, increasing consumer demand for completely natural demand will dampen towards a lower decrease in the market. Additionally, longer transportation times and cost will hamper the growth of the market.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Hold a Commanding Lead Due to Elevated Adoption Measures

Asia Pacific will retained a value of USD 16.2 billion in 2020 due to rising adoption of traditional cuisines in regions of the U.S., Italy, Germany, China, Japan, India, Australia, and UAE. Also, increasing demand for ethnic cuisine food from the foodservice sector will push the market towards a higher share.

North America will witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for Asian Cuisine due to rising migration measures in the region. Also, rising popularity of ethnic cuisine foods and frozen foods along with ongoing technological developments in the sector will bolster the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships & Mergers to Hold a High Gain Over Towards Expanding Business Ideas

Dominant players in the market are expected to join hands with similar organizations in order to capture a higher consumer base. Strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, product launches are expected to gain the most traction over the duration of the forecast. These effective strategies along with the insights provided by expert advisors will ensure that a better reach is gained by our market reports. Another strategy is launching innovative products for attracting consumers and growing market value.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ethnic-foods-market-102264

Market Segmentation (Type; Application; and Geography)

Industry Development

June 2021: LIVEKINDLY announced the launch of two flagship products in China – Giggling Pig and Happy Chicken. These two launches are expected to cater to the growing Chinese population by developing and manufacturing on a local basis.

Market Segmentation ( By Cuisine Type, By Food Type, By Distribution Channel, By Geography)

By Cuisine Type

Asian

Italian

Mexican

Other

By Food Type

Veg

Non-Veg

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

Online Sales Channels

By Geography

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/ethnic-foods-market-102264

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By System (Modeling And Simulation, Communication System, Rescue And Recovery Systems, Intelligence And Surveillance System, Detection And Monitoring System, Weapon System,), By End Use (Cyber Security, CBRNE Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Gathering, Critical Infrastructure Security), and Regional Forecast, 2020- 2027

C5ISR Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space), By Application (Electronic Warfare, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, Intelligence, Command, and Control), By Solution (Product and Services), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product Type (Advanced Combat Helmet, Protective Eyewear, Life Safety Jacket, Tactical Vest, Body Armor, and Pelvic Protection System), by Application (Air force, Army, and Navy), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S: +1 424 253 0390

U.K: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245