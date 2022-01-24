The Global Gamma Butyrolactone Market is expected to grow by $ 799.45 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gamma Butyrolactone Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221787/?utm_source=GNW

27% during the forecast period. Our report on the gamma butyrolactone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the beneficial properties of GBL leading to its widespread adoption and growth in usage of GBL in the manufacture of various chemical compounds. In addition, the beneficial properties of GBL leading to its widespread adoption is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gamma butyrolactone market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The gamma butyrolactone market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Dehydrogenation of 1 4 butanediol

• Hydrogenation of maleic anhydride



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing urbanization and industrializationas one of the prime reasons driving the gamma butyrolactone market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gamma butyrolactone market covers the following areas:

• Gamma butyrolactone market sizing

• Gamma butyrolactone market forecast

• Gamma butyrolactone market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gamma butyrolactone market vendors that include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Changxin Chemical Science Tech Co., Dairen Chemical Corp., Genomatica Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Saudi International Petrochemical Co., Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd, and Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co. Ltd. Also, the gamma butyrolactone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

