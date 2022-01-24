Worldwide Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market, By Product Type (Single-channel Deep Brain Stimulator, Dual-channel Deep Brain Stimulator), By Type (Rechargeable, Non-Rechargeable), By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market is expected to undergo substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders around the world. The growing aging population is also a major growth factor for global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market as it is more susceptible to neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and Epilepsy.

Moreover, rising prevalence of lifestyle dieses like depression and chronic pain is also creating the demand for these devices. With increasing investment on R&D activities in neurological sector, the global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market is anticipated to grow further in the coming years.



Deep brain stimulation devices are based on therapy which involves implantation of electrodes within certain areas of the brain. They are extensively used for the treatment of dystonia, Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, stroke recovery, and many others chronic disorders. The potential advantages of deep brain stimulation devices like improved postoperative outcome control and its long-term effectiveness, are further augmenting the market growth. However, global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market is also facing some restrains.

The availability of alternative treatment options like drug therapies and surgeries are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the side effects associated with the use of deep brain stimulation devices such as allergic reaction and tingling or prickling of the skin might limit the growth of this market.



Global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market can be segmented based on product type, type, application, end user and region. Based on application, the market can be segmented into obsessive compulsive disorder, Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, epilepsy, dystonia and others. Among them, the Parkinson's disease dominated the global market during the forecast period owing to their growing prevalence, especially among aging population. However, the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) segment is anticipated to undergo highest CAGR through 2026 due to the increasing cases of OCD around the world.



Major companies operating in global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical), Beijing PINS Medical Co. Ltd, Fisher Wallace, NeuroSigma, Inc., Functional Neuromodulation Ltd, Medtronic PLC, NeuroPace Inc., Renishaw PLC, ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA, LivaNova PLC, SceneRay Corporation, Nevro Corporation and Neuronetics Inc. The market players are coming up with new & innovative devices and investing on latest technologies to increase their global market share.

