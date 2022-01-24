Global Expansion Launches Revolutionary Global Mobility Software GX One

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Professional Employer Organisation (PEO) and Employer of Record (EOR) Global Expansion has launched its new global mobility software GX One to streamline international employment management.

By the end of 2021, 51% of global knowledge workers were forecast to switch to remote roles and 58% of small businesses already have international customers, making the need for a centralized employment and HR software a priority.

The GX One platform encapsulates the entire employee lifecycle, from pre-authorization and documentation to compensation, taxes, benefits, and payroll. Its full suite of features makes it easy for employees to stay on track and keeps international employee management programs running smoothly.

Connect GX One with existing payroll systems for easy access and automation and utilize the built-in workflow with features including checklists and reminders based on dates, events, or task duration.

The software also allows managers to generate reports on employees' use of the software to discover how to evolve their approaches to global talent management.

Employees can access upcoming events and tasks, elect benefits, update personal information and view up-to-date vendor data and support entitlements.

James Peters, Director of Global Expansion, said:

"GX One is our revolutionary new system for managing all of your HR needs. One of the biggest issues for remote and international employees is connectivity and communication about the important things. With GX One, your employees can also get access to the system from anywhere on nearly any device. And when it comes time to employ new staff, our automated system means that you can hire and onboard new employees within 24 hours. GX One is a must for anyone wanting to expand their business globally."

Visit www.globalexpansion.com/gx-one-payroll-software to learn more about how Global Expansion can help grow your business.

Global Expansion is a leading PEO and EOR offering entity support and setup, assistance with global immigration, global payroll, mergers and acquisitions, global talent acquisition, employee background screening, employee benefits, and global employment consulting. Global Expansion is the No. 1 solution for international employee management with offices in the US, UK, Philippines, and Portugal.

If you would like more information on Global Expansion and GX One, please contact hannah.wilson@globalexpansion.com or call +1 720-928-3990.

