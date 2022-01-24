Global Contract Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market Report 2021

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Contract Small Molecule API Manufacturing Industry by the Numbers - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report characterizes the contract small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing industry through a number of quantitative dimensions, including number and type of participants, containment and controlled substance capabilities, and financial performance of the top public contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).
Contract Small Molecule API Manufacturing is critical for establishing an understanding of the small molecule API CMO industry and the features of some of the largest CMOs participating in the industry.
This report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 31 tables and figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.
- Overview of contract small molecule API facilities and the proportion of containment and controlled substance specialist capabilities
- Detailed view of the geographic distribution of small molecule API facilities
- Establishing which CMOs are most involved in contract small molecule API industry by facility count
- Analysis of M&A activity related to small molecule API facilities
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Players
3 Trends
4 Industry Analysis
4.1 Industry Size and Structure
4.2 Industry Demographics
4.3 Top CMOs by Small Molecule API Facilities
4.4 Characteristics of the Largest CMOs
5 M&A Activity Involving Small Molecule Contract Manufacturing Facilities
6 The Outlook for the API CMO Industry
7 Value Chain
8 Companies
9 Appendix
