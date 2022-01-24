Global Contract Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market Report 2021

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Contract Small Molecule API Manufacturing Industry by the Numbers - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report characterizes the contract small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing industry through a number of quantitative dimensions, including number and type of participants, containment and controlled substance capabilities, and financial performance of the top public contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).

Contract Small Molecule API Manufacturing is critical for establishing an understanding of the small molecule API CMO industry and the features of some of the largest CMOs participating in the industry.



This report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 31 tables and figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.

This report is required reading for:

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the small molecule API marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Players



3 Trends



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Industry Size and Structure

4.2 Industry Demographics

4.3 Top CMOs by Small Molecule API Facilities

4.4 Characteristics of the Largest CMOs



5 M&A Activity Involving Small Molecule Contract Manufacturing Facilities



6 The Outlook for the API CMO Industry



7 Value Chain



8 Companies



9 Appendix



