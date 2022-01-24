The Global Precision Farming Market is expected to grow by $ 3.52 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precision Farming Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221807/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the precision farming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for sustainable agriculture and the declining availability of arable land. In addition, the growing need for sustainable agriculture is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The precision farming market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The precision farming market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• guidance technology

• remote sensing technology

• variable-rate technology



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of guidance technologyas one of the prime reasons driving the precision farming market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on precision farming market covers the following areas:

• Precision farming market sizing

• Precision farming market forecast

• Precision farming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading precision farming market vendors that include AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., Abaco Spa, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Deere and Co., Hexagon AB, Spraying Systems Co., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. Also, the precision farming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221807/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________