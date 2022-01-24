Automotive Specialty Coatings Market to Reach Over $4.43 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market size is expected to reach over USD 4.43 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

The major factor responsible for witnessing the significant growth of the market is an increasing demand of the consumers for the improved performance and durability of the automobiles and thereby, increasing vehicle production. In addition, the rising focus on the appearance of the vehicle by the most millennial population led to propel the market growth. However, the rising demand for the utilization of the battery vehicle and the introduction of engine downsizing are factors expected to restrain the market growth, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Automotive Specialty Coatings Market by Application (Engine exhaust, Interior, Transmission, Wheels), by Technology (Solvent-borne, Water-borne, Powder), by Resin (PU, Epoxy, Acrylic, Substrate), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Automotive Specialty Coatings Market:

KCC (South Korea)

Nippon Paint (Japan)

PPG (US)

Axalta (US)

BASF (Germany)

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

Kansai (Japan)

Sherwin Williams (US)

Covestro (Germany)

DOW Chemical (US)

Solvay (Belgium)



Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growth in Technological Advancements and Electronic Industry

Rise in demand for compact size and high speed of electronic products have facilitated the need of Automotive Specialty Coatings technology. Additionally, module size reduction coupled with improved thermal and electrical performance are the major requirements of products which are portable electronic devices such as digital camera & camcorders, smartphones, wearable electronics, household electronics, and laptops & tablets. Moreover, IoT earns popularity in the sector, and is considered as a new wave of technology.

Regional Trends:

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the market for Automotive Specialty Coatings (SIP) owing to the increasing application of the technology especially, from consumer electronics industry along with popularity of several market players in the region. Furthermore, North America market for Automotive Specialty Coatings is expected to rise at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The region has been active in the area of superconductivity from the beginning and is also consistently making enhancements in this technology.

Key Findings

Wire Bond to hold a Significant Share: Based on interconnection technology segment, the Wire Bond segment led the market in terms of revenue globally, and is likely to follow this trend in the coming years. The Flip Chip segment is also anticipated to witness huge growth owing to a rise in demand in consumer electronics sector for integrated chips.





Based on interconnection technology segment, the Wire Bond segment led the market in terms of revenue globally, and is likely to follow this trend in the coming years. The Flip Chip segment is also anticipated to witness huge growth owing to a rise in demand in consumer electronics sector for integrated chips. Consumer Electronics to hold a Significant Share: Based on application segment it is divided into Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare, Emerging & Others, the consumer electronics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue contribution, owing to rising demand for IoT and portable electronic gadgets demand globally.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Automotive Specialty Coatings Market?

How will the Automotive Specialty Coatings Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Automotive Specialty Coatings Market?

What are the Automotive Specialty Coatings market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Automotive Specialty Coatings Market throughout the forecast period?

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Automotive Specialty Coatings Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Automotive Specialty Coatings Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



This market titled “Automotive Specialty Coatings Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.43 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.43 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 3.7% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Application: - Engine exhaust, Interior, Transmission, Wheels



Technology: - Solvent-borne, Water-borne, Powder



Resin: - PU, Epoxy, Acrylic, Substrate, ICE, Electric & hybrid vehicle Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Specialty Coatings Market by Application (Engine exhaust, Interior, Transmission, Wheels), by Technology (Solvent-borne, Water-borne, Powder), by Resin (PU, Epoxy, Acrylic, Substrate), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/automotive-specialty-coatings-market-242637

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

