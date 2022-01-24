Global Acoustic Microscopy Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Acoulab, Eurofins Scientific and Nikon Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acoustic Microscopy Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Offering Type, Industry Type and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Acoustic Microscopy Market is estimated to be USD 1.15 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.47 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Acoustic Microscopy Market is estimated to fastest growing segment due to growing demand by various end-user industries such as Life Science, Material Science, Nanotechnology, Semiconductor and others. As the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) inspection is needed during engineering, operating, and assembling stages are fuelling the growth of the market.

Additionally, increasing awareness for industrial NDT applications and their benefits in improving production output and life of equipment, favourable safety regulations imposed by government and international bodies, and growing funding in research and development activities related acoustic microscopy are the major factors driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, high cost associated with initial investment related to system set-up, third party inspection, and managing the overall operations are the major factors restricting the growth of the market.



Furthermore, increasing power generation activities, and growing emerging markets will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, lack of trained expertise in handling the operations and products are the challenge in the global acoustic microscopy market which may negatively affect the market's growth in near future.

The Global Acoustic Microscopy Market is segmented based on Application Type, Offering Type, Industry Type and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Eurofins Scientific, Hitachi, Inc, Insight K.K, IP-holding GmbH, Nordson Corporation, NTS, OKOS SOLUTIONS, LLC, Predictive Image, PVA TePla AG, Sonixa Lifecare, and The Crest Group LLC, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyse and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Acoustic Microscopy Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand by Various End-Use Industries

4.1.2 Favourable Safety Regulation by International Bodies

4.1.3 Growing Funding in Research and Development Activities

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Overall Operations

4.2.2 Heavy Custom Duty and Excise Taxes

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Power Generation Activities

4.3.2 Growing Emerging Markets

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Trained Expertise



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Acoustic Microscopy Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Destructive Testing

6.3 Failure Analysis

6.4 Product Reliability Testing/Quality Control

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Counterfeit Detection

6.5.2 Process Validation



7 Global Acoustic Microscopy Market, By Offering Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Microscopes

7.2.1 Scanning Acoustic Microscope (SAM)

7.2.2 Confocal Scanning Microscope (CSAM)

7.2.3 Scanning Laser Acoustic Microscope (SLAM)

7.3 Accessories & Software

7.4 Services



8 Global Acoustic Microscopy Market, By Industry Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Life Science

8.2.1 Cellular Biology

8.2.2 Structural Biology

8.2.3 Biomedical Engineering

8.2.4 Neuroscience

8.3 Material Science

8.3.1 Paper & Fibre Material

8.3.2 Ceramic & Glass

8.3.3 Metallurgy

8.3.4 Polymer Coating

8.4 Nanotechnology

8.5 Semiconductor

8.5.1 Semiconductor Manufacturing

8.5.2 MEMS

8.5.3 Thin Film Production

8.6 Others



9 Global Acoustic Microscopy Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Accurex Biomedical

11.2 AcousTech Systems

11.3 Acoulab

11.4 Apex Industrial Electronics

11.5 Astronics Technologies

11.6 Bruker

11.7 Daksh Quality Systems

11.8 Eurofins Scientific

11.9 Grafoid

11.10 Hitachi

11.11 Insight K.K

11.12 IP-holding

11.13 Jupitar Scientific

11.14 Kinetics Noise Control,

11.15 Motion Industries

11.16 Natronix Semiconductor Technology

11.17 Nikon

11.18 Nordson

11.19 NTS

11.20 Okos Solutions

11.21 Ostec

11.22 PicoTech

11.23 Predictive Image

11.24 PVA TePla

11.25 Quartz Imaging

11.26 Sonixa Lifecare

11.27 Tessonics

11.28 The Crest

11.29 TUV Nord

11.30 Wuxi Jinyibo Instrument Technology

12 Appendix

