Global Data Center Colocation Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Enterprise Size, End-users and Region

The global data center colocation market was about USD 39.56 Billion in 2020, with sales value projected to hit around USD 67.98 Billion by the end of 2026 and expected to register an excellent 15.6% CAGR during 2021-2026.



Data center colocations or simply carrier hotels are often referred to as the locational-based services that offer a retail-based approach for users in terms of equipment, space, and the technical bandwidth that is often required for these services. Additionally, these data centers often contain the space that can integrate spacing, cooling, and the groundwork that is required for storage, server, and networking equipment. The pivotal factors for the growth in the global data center colocation market are increasing demand for IT-based infrastructure and needs coupled with decreasing costs of IT expenditure to name a few.



Additionally, factors pertaining to decreasing costs of data centers coupled with a rising trend of business practices becoming more codependent on data centers are expected to blow the outlook for the global data center colocation market during the forecast duration. Increasing demand from social media platforms and over-the-top platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic will further boost the sales of the global data center colocation market during the forecast period.



Top Market Players

The key market participants for the global data center colocation market are Global Switch, NaviSite, NTT Communications, Inc., Telehouse, Interixon Holding N.V., Fabros Communications, Inc., Dupont, and American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc., and Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., to name a few.



Market Dynamics

On the basis of type, the global data center colocation market can be segmented into retail and wholesale. The segment pertaining to retail is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to a range of flexible measures in its functionality coupled with increased integration measures for small-scale businesses due to a smaller flow of data streams to name a few.



On the basis of end-users, the global data center colocation market can be divided into retail, BSFI, IT & Telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. The segment pertaining to IT & telecom is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to a surge of mobile internet users coupled with a productive cycle of continuous development in the sector to name a few.



North America to Flourish During the Forecast Period on a Global Overview

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising presence of the key market players in the region coupled with an increasing number of cloud service providers to name a few.

Additionally, an increasing number of SMEs incorporating data centers in their functioning coupled with rising e-commerce sales are expected to boost the increase in the footprint of the data center colocation market during the forecast period. The increasing rate of investment from retailers in building strong IT infrastructures is further expected to increase revenue opportunities for the data center colocation market during the forecast period.



