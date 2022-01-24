Water Testing and Analysis Industry and Competition Landscape 2022-2026 Featuring Profiles of 111 Market Players

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Testing and Analysis - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Water Testing and Analysis Market to Reach US$4.3 Billion by the Year 2026

Growth in the global market is attributed to increasing water pollution and the pressing need to ensure quality water for human use and industrial applications. Expanding global population and the subsequent focus on industrialization coupled with the growing demand from agricultural sector are expected to fuel growth in the market. Governments funding towards water pollution monitoring and control is expected to provide a significant push to the market.

Global demand for these systems is also fueled by the need for clean water for personal hygiene and food preparation. Moreover, applications such as medical surgeries, renal dialysis, pharmaceutical operations and contact lenses require high-quality water. The rapid pace of urbanization in emerging countries is also driving the need for water treatment management solutions.

Another factor driving demand is the replacement of aging water infrastructure in developed markets including North America and Europe. The growing need for high quality water in industries such as pharmaceutical and semiconductor coupled with emphasis on water reuse and recycling through programs such as zero liquid discharge is driving penetration of advanced technologies.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Testing and Analysis estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. TOC Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Turbidity Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.4% share of the global Water Testing and Analysis market.

Government regulations require industries to examine and treat wastewater before it is discharged into water bodies so as to minimize water pollution. As a result, the demand is increasing for water testing instruments such as TOC analyzers, which help determine the pollution levels by testing the dissolved oxygen present in water bodies. Industrial applications pay high attention to parameters such as basicity, turbidity and alkalinity, which needs the use of sophisticated sensors. These requirements are pushing private players to invest in advanced water quality testing.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $760.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $655 Million by 2026

The Water Testing and Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$760.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$655 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$296.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. The European market is benefitting from rising awareness regarding water quality that is prompting various countries like the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal and Denmark to adopt advanced systems.

The US represents another major market, bolstered by government laws and initiatives to ensure clean water along with the presence of major players. The US market is favored by implementation of tough guidelines for water quality monitoring that are creating strong demand for these systems in both commercial and residential sectors. In emerging markets such as China, Russia, Brazil and India, growth is dependent on the steady rise in heavy industrial uses of water, greater need to exploit water resources of inferior quality, and growing investment in modernization of waste/water infrastructure.



pH Meters Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026

In the global pH Meters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$579 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$822 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$109.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021

Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Accessing Clean and Safe Water

COVID-19 Waters: Implications for Myriad Aspects of Water Industry & Water Testing

COVID-19 Virus & Pandemic Response: Water Quality Concerns Pave Way for Water Testing

COVID-19 Virus in Wastewater

Promising Outlook for Wastewater-Based Epidemiology

Water Testing: Assessing Water Quality for Safety & Compliance

Water: The Essence of Life

World Water Resources: A Primer

A Note on Looming Global Water Crisis and Opportunities for Water Quality Testing Industry

World Water Crisis Facts

Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Quality Testing and Analysis

Market Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate the Market, Developing Regions to Grow Faster

Water Quality Monitoring: Different Strategies and Implications

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Underscores Critical Need for Water Testing for Safe Food Supply

Water Quality Testing Gains Importance in Food Production and Processing

Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand for Water Quality Testing and Analysis

Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for Water testing and Analysis

Water Quality Monitoring Takes Significant Leap with Cloud & IoT-Driven Technology

Emerging Solutions to Tackle Challenges with Water Quality Monitoring Instruments

Robust Systems to Cut Repair & Maintenance Costs

Flexible Platforms for Future Needs

Smart Sensors for Data Quality

Enhanced Efficiency

Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster

Integration of AI and ML Drive Instrumentation Capabilities

Portable, Smartphone Connected Device Fuels Demand for Water Testing

Growing Bottled Water Demand Benefits Water Testing

Rise in Waterborne Diseases Drives Demand for Water Quality Testing

Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption

Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors

Water Testing: An Integral Part of Pharmaceutical Industry

Primary Components of Pharmaceutical Water Testing to Alleviate Contamination Issues

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection

Significance of Water in Agriculture Applications Drives Demand

Growing Interest in Vertical Farming, Hydroponic Agriculture Drives Use of Reclaimed Water

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

Critical Role of Ultrapure Water in Semiconductor Manufacturing Drives Consistent Need for Water Testing

Market to Benefit from Increasing Size of Semiconductor Wafers

