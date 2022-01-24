Suominen completes the repurchases of own shares

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on January 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EET

As communicated on November 1, 2021, the Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation decided to use the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2021 to repurchase the company’s own shares.

The repurchases started on November 3, 2021 and ended on January 21, 2022. During this period, Suominen repurchased 400,000 shares for an average price of EUR 4.9796 per share, corresponding to approximately 0.7% of the total number of the company’s shares, which is 58,259,219.

The repurchased shares are to be used for pay-outs under the share-based incentive programmes of Suominen Corporation. The shares were repurchased through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price prevailing at the time of repurchase.

Following the repurchases, the company holds a total of 1,034,661 shares.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact: Toni Tamminen, CFO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.suominen.fi



