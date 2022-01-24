USI Insurance Services Acquires D&H Risk Services

VALHALLA, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Longview, Texas-based D&H Risk Services LLC. Founded in 1936, D&H Risk Services is an independent risk management and employee benefits agency serving businesses and individuals throughout Texas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the announcement, Trace Shappell, president, D&H Risk Services, stated: “For more than 80 years, the D&H team has taken pride in delivering quality service and local expertise to our valued clients. By joining forces with USI, we are excited to continue this tradition by offering our clients expanded access to USI’s best-in-class resources and solutions, including the USI ONE Advantage®, a unique platform that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom-line financial impact.”



John Collado, USI’s regional CEO, stated: “We are thrilled to expand USI’s Texas-based presence by welcoming the talented team of professionals from D&H Risk Services to the USI family. Working together, we look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to advance D&H Risk Services’ longstanding focus on building long-term client relationships through an expanded suite of innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

