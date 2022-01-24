Better Choice Company to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Today, January 24th

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced that it will ring The Opening Bell® of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today, Monday January 24, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Better Choice in celebration of its listing under the ticker symbol ‘BTTR’ and the national launch of Halo Elevate™, an innovative new super-premium pet food launching in 2,000+ pet specialty stores this year.



Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice, commented, “We are excited to celebrate our listing on the New York Stock Exchange by ringing the NYSE opening bell. As we further our efforts in pursuit of the Company’s growth objectives, we are proud to have become a key leader and innovator in the pet products industry. As we work toward driving value for our customers, employees, and shareholders, we look at the bell ringing ceremony as a display of our commitment and dedication to both our customers and shareholders.”

A live feed of the NYSE Opening Bell can be found at http://new.livestream.com/NYSE. Photos and video of the NYSE Bell Ringing Ceremony will also be available, courtesy of the NYSE, on Facebook (NYSE), Twitter (@NYSE and @NYSECam), and YouTube (nysetv1).

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

