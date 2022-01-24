Christopher & Banks launches virtual “Style Me” Interactive Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (“iMedia”) (Nasdaq: IMBI) announces its significant progress in leveraging ShopHQ to accelerate the relaunch of the iconic 65-year-old Christopher & Banks brand (“C&B”) in the United States.



“In less than nine months, C&B has become the fastest growing fashion brand on ShopHQ,” said Tim Peterman, iMedia’s CEO. “This national television awareness has enabled us to launch an interactive C&B personalized styling service on christopherandbanks.com. It has driven the launch of the first-ever C&B direct-to-consumer catalog and it has supported the reopening of five C&B retail stores. Our progress to re-engage C&B’s 1.5 million passionate customers continues to gain momentum.”

ShopHQ, iMedia’s flagship television network distributed to over 80 million homes in the United States, has aired over 100 hours of C&B programming year-to-date because C&B’s sales performance continues to be category leading for the network. C&B sales on ShopHQ tripled from Q2 to Q3 and are on pace to double from Q3 to Q4, establishing it as the fastest growing fashion brand on ShopHQ.

C&B’s “Style Me” virtual stylist program is an interactive platform hosted by SalesFloor, which launched on christopherandbanks.com on January 4, 2022. The program is led by Kim Decker, who has been with C&B for over 40 years and is also C&B’s brand ambassador on ShopHQ. Ms. Decker operates the “Style Me” interactive platform with six C&B virtual stylists, all of whom are previous top C&B retail store managers, to engage one-on-one with customers via chat, email, and text to help customers personalize outfits.

C&B’s brick and mortar retail stores continue to be an important part of C&B’s omni-channel strategy. C&B successfully opened three new retail stores in November in Fort Wayne, Indiana; Canton, Ohio; and Greensburg, Pennsylvania. These locations were selected because each were strong performing C&B retail stores previously. These launches were driven by the two successful C&B retail store relaunches in May in Branson, Missouri and Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

C&B mailed its first-ever direct-to-consumer catalog in October, and it was well received by C&B customers, particularly those C&B customers who used to enjoy a C&B retail store in their town. C&B followed up this successful initial catalog mailing with an additional catalog offer in November for the holiday season.

About Christopher & Banks

C&B (christopherandbanks.com) was founded in 1956 and is a brand that specializes in offering women’s value-priced apparel and accessories that cater to women of all sizes, from petite to missy to plus sizes. Its internally designed, modern and comfortable apparel and accessories provide customers with an exclusive experience. The brand was acquired by iMedia in March 2021.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The company owns a growing, global portfolio of entertainment, consumer brands and media commerce services businesses that cross promote and exchange data with each other to optimize their consumer engagement experiences and to position the company as the leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers.

