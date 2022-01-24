World Molecular Spectroscopy Market: Focus on Ellipsometry, Density, Refractometry, Polarimetry, Color Measurement and CFA & Discrete Analyzers

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Spectroscopy Market, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Molecular Spectroscopy is the analysis of molecular species by measuring the interaction of light with a specific sample. The Molecular Spectroscopy market comprises a very diverse range of techniques, from NMR systems that can cost millions of dollars and occupy a whole room to refractometers that cost less than $100 and can be held in the palm of a hand.



This in-depth analysis includes the following spectroscopy technologies:

UV-Vis

Ellipsometry

Density, Refractometry, Polarimetry

Color Measurement

Fluorescence & Luminescence

Near Infrared

Infrared

Raman

NMR

CFA & Discrete Analyzers

The technologies with the biggest footprint include NMR, UV/Vis, and infrared spectroscopy - each holding about one-fifth of the market. Sales are predicted to increase by 4.7% through 2024, with growth led by Raman and infrared spectroscopy, due to the popularity and versatility of portable/handheld systems.



Molecular Spectroscopy Product Category Coverage

Technology Overview

Product Segmentation

Unit Shipments

Application Segmentation

Regional Demand

Competitive Situation

Recent Developments

Future Prospects



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jreff4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.