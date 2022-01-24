World Molecular Spectroscopy Market: Focus on Ellipsometry, Density, Refractometry, Polarimetry, Color Measurement and CFA & Discrete Analyzers

Molecular Spectroscopy is the analysis of molecular species by measuring the interaction of light with a specific sample. The Molecular Spectroscopy market comprises a very diverse range of techniques, from NMR systems that can cost millions of dollars and occupy a whole room to refractometers that cost less than $100 and can be held in the palm of a hand.

This in-depth analysis includes the following spectroscopy technologies:

  • UV-Vis
  • Ellipsometry
  • Density, Refractometry, Polarimetry
  • Color Measurement
  • Fluorescence & Luminescence
  • Near Infrared
  • Infrared
  • Raman
  • NMR
  • CFA & Discrete Analyzers

The technologies with the biggest footprint include NMR, UV/Vis, and infrared spectroscopy - each holding about one-fifth of the market. Sales are predicted to increase by 4.7% through 2024, with growth led by Raman and infrared spectroscopy, due to the popularity and versatility of portable/handheld systems.

Molecular Spectroscopy Product Category Coverage

  • Technology Overview
  • Product Segmentation
  • Unit Shipments
  • Application Segmentation
  • Regional Demand
  • Competitive Situation
  • Recent Developments
  • Future Prospects


