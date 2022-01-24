The Global Allyl Chloride Market is expected to grow by $ 1.71 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Allyl Chloride Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221815/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the allyl chloride market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of allyl chloride derivatives in several applications and the rise in demand for epoxy resins. In addition, the increasing use of allyl chloride derivatives in several applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The allyl chloride market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The allyl chloride market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Epichlorohydrin

• Chelating agents

• Allylic ether resins

• Allylic esters

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high demand for epichlorohydrin in paints and coatingsas one of the prime reasons driving the allyl chloride market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on allyl chloride market covers the following areas:

• Allyl chloride market sizing

• Allyl chloride market forecast

• Allyl chloride market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading allyl chloride market vendors that include DuPont de Nemours Inc., INOVYN Europe Ltd., Kashima Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Olin Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., SIELC Technologies, Solvay SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the allyl chloride market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

