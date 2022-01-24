Insights on the Cloud Gaming Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Intel, Google and Microsoft Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Gaming Market By Type, By Device, By Gamer Type, And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud gaming market was valued at approximately USD 432 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3,256.7 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 43.2% between 2021 and 2026.



Cloud gaming is a new manner to provide a high-quality gaming experience to gamers from anywhere and anytime. In cloud gaming, advanced game software runs on powerful servers in data centers and the game scenes are flowed to gamers across the internet in real-time. After that, gamers make use of lightweight software implemented on heterogeneous equipment to relate with the games. In short, cloud gaming is a game that is on the company server and not on the player's computer. The player or gamer can set up the client program to access the server and can enter the game.



Rapid rise in the gaming equipment & audience to boost the market growth

The rise in gaming devices & audiences will proliferate the growth of the cloud gaming industry over the forecast period. Moreover, the technological breakthroughs in the field of graphic design exulting & drawing realistic pictures are attracting new users across the globe. Furthermore, the ability of multiple-player gaming is increasing and forcing audiences to play the games. This, in turn, has helped cloud gaming garner popularity across the globe.



Apparently, the large-scale acceptance of cloud-based games due to the rapid growth of the internet and the rise in the storage capacity & processing ability of computers will define the scope of the business. In addition to this, cloud gaming & computing resources are cost-effective and this will further embellish the growth rate of the market over the forecast timespan. The growing inception of VR and AR technologies will impel market trends.



Public cloud to lead the cloud type segment over the forecast period

The public cloud segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of nearly 29.3% over the forecast timeline. It is also projected to contribute a major revenue share of the market during the period from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the segment is due to its beneficial features like reduced maintenance expenses and high reliability.



File Streaming to register highest CAGR over the forecast timeframe

File streaming segment is expected to record a CAGR of nearly 31.8% during the period from 2019 to 2027. The segment provides benefits like a good CDN for small data package distribution as compared to video streaming and this aspect has played a pivotal part in shaping the growth of the segment.



North America to dominate the overall regional market growth during the forecast period

The regional market growth is attributed to easy access to high-speed internet service along with the huge penetration of smart equipment in the region. The U.S. is likely to contribute a major chunk of the regional market earnings during the forecast timeline.



Top Market Players

The key market participants for the global cloud market are NVIDIA, Intel, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Advanced Micro Devices, Sony, IBM, Tencent, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple, Inc., Electronic Arts, Inc., and Ubitus, Inc., among others.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utm8p9