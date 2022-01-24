The Global Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market is expected to grow by $ 276.09 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221816/?utm_source=GNW

09 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period. Our report on the sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high efficacy of SNF and purity. In addition, the high efficacy of SNF is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market analysis includes the form segment and geographic landscape.



The sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market is segmented as below:

By Form

• Powder

• Liquid



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the long shelf-lifeas one of the prime reasons driving the sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market covers the following areas:

• Sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market sizing

• Sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market forecast

• Sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market vendors that include Agrosyn, Carbosynth Ltd., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Kao Corp., Kashyap Industries, MUHU China Construction Materials Co. Ltd., Palmer Holland, Sure Chemical Co. Ltd. Shijiazhuang, and Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co. Ltd. Also, the sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

