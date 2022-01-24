New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmacy Automation: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p096626/?utm_source=GNW

S. and developed Europe, with supplemental data covering other geographical markets and trends. The report identifies pharmacy automation markets by inpatient and outpatient pharmacy settings, and by product type. Within the global pharmacy automation market, there are two general pharmacy settings (market applications), each having second level sub-settings -

- Inpatient pharmacy automation.

- Acute-care settings.

- Long-term care settings.

- Outpatient pharmacy automation.

- Outpatient/fast-track clinical settings.

- Hospital retail settings.

- Pharmacy benefit management services and other mail-order settings.

- Retail pharmacy chains.



Each segment is further reviewed to provide detailed information on current and emerging products, current market estimates and market forecasts, and competitive analyses. Product segments covered in the report include -

- Dispensing/storage.

- Packaging/filing.

- Software/logistics.

- Other products.



Report Includes:

- 69 data tables and 56 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for pharmacy automation technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue forecast (in USD millions) for pharmacy automation, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, pharmacy settings, and geographic region

- Highlights of the key market dynamics (DROs), current trends and emerging applications, and opportunity assessment within the pharmacy automation industry

- Insight into the recent advances made in pharmacy automation, industry supply chain analysis, regulatory concerns, consumer issues, and the global financial conditions

- Impact of COVID-19 on pharma research and new developments relate to automating processes in the pharmacy environment

- Patent review and significant allotments of patents for pharmacy automation and pharmacy robots across each major category

- Insight into the industry structure for pharmacy automation, recent merger and acquisition deals, and global company share analysis of the key operating companies

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cerner Corp., iA, Omnicell Inc., and Swisslog AG



Summary:

The global market for pharmacy automation was estimated to be REDACTED in 2020.It is projected that the pharmacy automation market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and reach REDACTED by 2026.



The pharmacy automation market continues to gain momentum after experiencing purchasing holds for equipment from hospitals and other health delivery facilities in 2010 and 2014.



The two general segments covered in the report are inpatient and outpatient. Products included in the inpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing and storage equipment; packaging equipment; narcotics management equipment; software and logistics products; and other products such as bedside barcode scanning systems, automated medication labeling systems, automated tablet splitters and compounding systems.



Products included in the outpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing/storage equipment; packaging and filling equipment; software and logistics products; and other equipment, including samples management, counting machines and vial shredders.



Inpatient pharmacy automation revenues accounted for about REDACTED of sales in 2020. This is expected to remain relatively steady through 2026 despite slightly higher growth in the outpatient segment, where demand for state-of-the-art equipment is increasing.



Outpatient pharmacy automation markets are expected to account for about REDACTED of the total pharmacy automation market in 2026, increasing from REDACTED estimated for 2020.



The trend of consolidation among pharmacy automation vendors is expected to continue. In recent years, the industry has experienced partnerships and acquisitions that have shaped the industry and produced major competitors in the industry.



By geography, the pharmacy automation market has been segmented into the U.S., Developed Europe, Emerging Europe, Asia-Pacific and Others. The U.S. currently is the dominant market for global pharmacy automation market. In 2020, total revenue from the U.S. pharmacy automation market reached REDACTED, which is around REDACTED of the global market.

