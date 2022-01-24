Occupational Health Market Size, $5,493.39 Million by 2028 Lead by Hearing Loss Due to Noise Segment, 3.2% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “ Occupational Health Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Work Induced Stress, Asbestosis, Hearing Loss Due to Noise, Disorders Caused Due to Chemicals and Vibrations, and Others)”, published by The Insight Partners. The occupational health market growth is mainly attributed to the rising number of occupational diseases and disorders, and favorable regulatory environment toward occupational health. However, the lack of skilled professionals and inaccessibility of trade secrets hamper the market growth.





Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Occupational Health Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018114/







Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4,405.13 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 5,493.39 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 181 No. Tables 30 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Occupational Health Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Premise Health; Select Medical Corporation (Concentra Inc.); NOHS Medical Center; MBI Industrial Medicine Inc.; Holzer Health System; Occucare International; Examinetics; Amgen, Inc.; Novartis AG; and Johnson & Johnson are among the major players operating in the occupational health market. Leading market players adopt strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.





Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00018114/







In 2020, North America dominated the global occupational health market. The market growth in the region is majorly driven by the increasing investments and initiatives by market players and governments. Companies in the occupational health market players are adopting many business development strategies, such as company expansion, product launches and various other organic and inorganic startegies. For instance, in December 2021, Premise Health, which aims to redefine healthcare, focuses on growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to serve its expanding clientele in the US. Thus, the above-mentioned factors in the domestic and international markets are driving the occupational health market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the socioeconomic conditions of various countries across the world. An exponential surge in COVID-19 cases has hampered the global economy, and there has been a decline in overall business activities and growth of various industries operating in the region. For instance, as stated by US Small Business Administration, the COVID-19 pandemic has particularly harmed small businesses that represent the majority of businesses in the US and accounts for nearly 50% of the total private sector employment. However, the concept of remote working evolved during this pandemic in some sectors where employees could not work remotely such as the manufacturing units of almost all sectors were shut down during the rise of COVID-19 cases which led to unemployment. Hence, as workers and employees were not on work for manufacturing or construction, the occupational health market also faced decline. However, after robust vaccination programs, these industries started the operations and occupational health market is expected to see rise in the region during forecast period. Thus, the occupational health market in North America is positively impacted by COVID-19.





Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00018114/







Rising Number of Occupational Health Diseases and Disorders Drives Occupational Health Market:

Unhealthy work environments are prevailing across the world, affecting the lives of many workers. A few of the common causes of work-induced stress are long working hours, heavy workload, job insecurity, and chemical exposure. The presence of stressed workers results in costly insurance premiums, reduced innovation, negative employer brand, increased absenteeism, and low worker productivity, thus degrading the performances of organizations. As per International Labor Organization (ILOSTAT), in December 2021, the labor productivity of France dropped to US$ 57.9 at a rate of 6.98% compared to that in December 2020. The declining productivity rates in most countries have become a concern for employers.

The increasing rate of absenteeism and costs of human resource management are also impacting the economies. The surge in absenteeism rates across various sectors has the potential to cause a global and persistent productivity slowdown. According to Statistics Netherlands CBS, in 2019, employees in the healthcare sector had the highest absenteeism rate of 5.7%. Furthermore, the absenteeism rate of workers at water and waste management companies was 5.7%, which was the second-highest. Upon further investigation regarding the increasing extent of sick leaves, Netherlands CBS reported that 44.1% of employees suffered from respiratory problems, such as cold and flu, in 2018; 7.2% of employees had psychological issues, such as anxiety and burnout, due to work stress; and 5.3% of employees reported back pain problem. Thus, there is a rising demand for occupational health services to reduce absenteeism rates and improve productivity.





Buy Premium Copy of Occupational Health Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018114/





Occupational Health Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the occupational health market is segmented as work-induced stress, asbestosis, hearing loss due to noise, disorders caused due to chemicals and vibrations, and others. The hearing loss due to noise segment held the largest market share in 2021. Moreover, the work-induced stress segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period; the projected market growth of this segment is attributed to the poor work design characterized by the lack of control over work processes, and unsatisfactory working conditions.













Browse Adjoining Reports:

Occupational Medicines Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Application (Psychological Disorders, Chemical Poisoning, Skin Disorders, Chronic Respiratory Diseases, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Others); Industry (Healthcare, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Construction, Petroleum and Mining, Others); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, On-line Pharmacies) and Geography

Occupational Health and Safety Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (Cloud-Based, Web-Based); Application (Chemicals, Biological Agents, Ergonomic Issues, Physical Hazards, Psychological Fallout, Accidents) and Geography

Anti Asthma Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Asthma (Allergic, Non- allergic); Asthma trigger type (Child-Onset Asthma, Adult-Onset Asthma, Exercise-Induced Asthma, Cough-Induced Asthma, Occupational Asthma, Nocturnal Asthma, Steroid-Resistant Asthma); Drug Class (Bronchodilators, Leukotriene Antagonists, Mast Cell Stabilizers, Corticosteroids, Monoclonal Antibody); Route of Administration (Oral, Inhaled, Intravenous, Subcutaneous) and Geography

Autism Disorder And Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Asperger Syndrome, Pervasive Developmental Disorder, Autistic Disorder); Mechanism of Action (Antipsychotics, Anticonvulsants, Antidepressants, Stimulants, Others); Therapy Type (Behavioral Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Speech Therapy, Others); Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others); End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Geography

Rehabilitation Aids Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Therapy Equipment, Mobility Equipment, Exercise Equipment, Body Support Devices); Application (Physical Rehabilitation and Training, Strength, Endurance, and Pain Reduction, Occupational Rehabilitation and Training); End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care Settings, Physiotherapy Centers), and Geography

Asthma Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Allergic, Non-Allergic, Atopic, Non-atopic, Drug-Induced Asthma, Occupational Asthma, Cardiac Asthma); Drug Class (Bronchodilators, Inhaled corticosteroids, Leukotriene Antagonist, Long-acting Beta Agonists (LABAs), Biologics, Others); Route of Administration (Inhalation, Oral, Intravenous); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (General Aids, Body Support Devices, Wheelchairs, Positioning Devices, Others); Service (Occupational Therapy, Respiratory Therapy, Speech Therapy, Physical Therapy, Other Therapies); End User (Hospitals and clinics, Nursing Care Centre, Homecare, Ambulatory care centre)













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/occupational-health-market

More Research: https://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/the_insight_partners/

