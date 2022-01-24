New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Investments vs Potential" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877542/?utm_source=GNW

The market is broken down by solution, end-user industry, technology and region.



Revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2026 are presented for each solution type, technology, deployment mode, end-user industry and regional market.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for AI.It explains the major market drivers of the global market, current trends in the industry and the regional dynamics of the AI market.



The report also includes an overview of patents and patent applications filed for AI, ML, deep learning, NLP, context-aware processing and computer vision, and concludes with detailed profiles of major vendors in the global AI industry.



Report Includes:

- 93 tables

- An overview of the global market and technologies for artificial intelligence (AI) with special focus on investments within the industry

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the market potential for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, based on deployment type, technology, end user, region and solution type

- Information on machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), context aware computing and computer vision

- Discussion on market drivers, restraints, current trends and investments in artificial intelligence market and assessment of current market size and forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Detailed profiles of key companies in the industry, including Amazon.com Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce Inc. and SAP



Summary:

In recent years, AI has gained significant traction worldwide in businesses in both the public and the private sectors.This is mainly due to the perceived benefits associated with the integration of AI in business processes, such as higher productivity, cost reductions and efficiency improvements.



Going forward, technology is expected to have a significant impact on virtually every business sector and every human being. Continuous advancements in the field are also expected to drive the adoption of other emerging technologies in the market, such as the IoT, robotics and big data.



AI systems are defined as machine-based systems that have the ability to make predictions, recommendations or decisions to influence real or virtual environments for a given set of humandefined objectives.With the expanding economic landscape of AI technology, it is emerging as a general-purpose technology.



By delivering more accurate and cost-effective predictions, recommendations and decisions, the technology is enabling businesses to enhance productivity and address complex business challenges.



In terms of technology, the AI market can be classified into four types: ML, computer vision, NLP and context-aware computing. The rapid expansion of the field is attributed to the maturity of an ML modeling technique known as neural networks, as well as the growing availability of large datasets and advancements in computing power abilities.

