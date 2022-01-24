New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Security Analytics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221775/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on deployment type, organization size, solution, end-users, and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of the security analytics solution providers.



The report covers the market for security analytics with regards to the user base across different regions.It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for security analytics in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.



- An up-to-date overview of the global market for security analytics technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 and 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size, forecasted growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by deployment, solution, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market outlook

- Highlights of the upcoming market potential and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Insight into industry structure for security analytics, current competitive landscape, R&D activities, recent market developments, and company revenue share analysis

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Broadcom Inc., Fortinet Inc., McAfee Corp., IBM Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., and Splunk Inc.



Summary:

Security analytics is a type of cybersecurity methodology that focuses on data analysis to provide proactive security solutions.Monitored network traffic, for instance, could be used to spot signs of compromise before a real threat arises.



It is basically a set of software, algorithms, and analytic procedures that are used to detect possible vulnerabilities to computer systems.Due to the fast improvements in malware and other cyberattacks, the demand for security analytics tools is expanding.



One of the most significant advantages of security analytics is the enormous amount and variety of data that can be analyzed at any given time.From user behavior tracking to network traffic analysis, security analytics can be used for a variety of purposes.



Some of the remaining use cases in the security analytics market include analyzing network traffic to detect patterns that indicate a potential attack, monitoring user behavior, especially potentially suspicious behavior, detecting insider threats, detecting data exfiltration, and identifying accounts that may have been compromised.



The global security analytics market is expected to grow from $REDACTED billion in 2020 to $REDACTED billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.In this report the global security analytics market has been segmented based on solution type, deployment, organization size, end-user industry,and geographic region.



Based on solution type, the security analytics market has been segmented into web security analytics, network security analytics, endpoint security analytics, and application security analytics.REDACTED accounted for the REDACTED share of the market in 2020 and was valued at $REDACTED billion.



The security analytics market for network security is estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.Over the years, companies have been using network security analytics tools to evaluate anomalous, suspicious, and malicious network data.



Over the last fewyears, there has been an emergence of more sophisticated network security analytics solutions inresponse to large scale growth, encryption and attack complexity.

Network security analytics solutions enable broad network visibility, including with threat detection analytics and the storage of historical metadata for retrospective investigations.The fastest growing solution type is the application security analytics segment, which it is estimated will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTEDbillion by 2026.



Application security has become highly critical over the past few years largely because modern applications are frequently accessible via multiple networks and are connected to the cloud, exposing them to additional security threats and breaches.



Based on deployment mode, the security analytics market has been segmented into cloud deployment and on-premises deployment.The on-premises deployment mode currently accounts for the dominant share of the market and was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020.



Security analytics market for cloud deployment is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.On-premises deployment of security analytics software improves security teams’ access to data, enabling them to tailor specific products and solutions to specific end customers.



By deploying an on-premises security analytics platform, companies can train dedicated staff and ensure high-quality output.

