Pennant to Present at the 2022 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference

EAGLE, Idaho, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming 2022 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference on January 27, 2022. Brent Guerisoli, President of Pennant, will participate in a panel discussion with other senior living operators that day from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the panel will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Pennant’s website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 88 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at http://www.pennantgroup.com.

Contact

The Pennant Group, Inc.

(208) 506-6100

ir@pennantservices.com

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.