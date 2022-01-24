Global Fabric Toys Market (2021 to 2030) - Rapid Growth of the Retail Sector Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fabric Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fabric toys market size was valued at $10,417.20 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $14,291.90 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Fabric toys are toys made especially for children out of textile fabrics and stuffed with a soft material, designed or intended to be play with. Fabric toys are made in various forms, resembling animals, dolls, human beings, legendary creatures, cartoon characters, or inanimate objects. Manufacturers are using various types of stuffed materials in fabric toys to differentiate their product from competitors and as some toys manufacturing companies introducing fabric toys made from bamboo, corn, and wood wool, which provides higher safety and comfort while playing.



The outbreak of the pandemic has positively affected the global fabric toys market. Various companies in the toys industry witnessed significant growth in lockdown period. People including children were restricted to stay at their homes during pandemic period so parents engaged their kids with fabric toys.



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets account for a considerable share since most of the fabric toys are easily available in such stores at affordable rates. Such stores facilitate the availability of both branded as well as private label toys. As a result, the customer base in hypermarket/supermarket is higher as compared to any other stores. Walmart, Target are some of the key supermarket brands in the segment.



According to the fabric toys market analysis, the market segmented into type, product type, distribution channel, age group and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into character soft toys, plush animals, dolls and others. On the basis of age group, the market is segmented into, up to 5 years, 5 to 10 years and above 10 years. By distribution channel, market is categorized into, hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, online channels and Other. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

The major players operating in the market are HASBRO, Safari Ltd., Mattel, Inc., Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., Lego System A/S, Sanrio Co., Ltd, RAVENSBURGER AG, Goliath Games, CLEMENTONI and Tomy Company, Ltd.'



