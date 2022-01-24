Immuneering Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced that Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering, Biren Amin, MBA, Chief Financial Officer and Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in upcoming investor conferences to share commentary with investors around the Company’s pipeline, platform and business strategy.



Immuneering will present virtually at the following conferences:

B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Date and Time: January 28, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET

Webcast and Replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2828/44143

Guggenheim Virtual Oncology Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date and Time: February 9, 2022 at 10:00 am ET

Webcast and Replay: https://kvgo.com/2022-oncology-conference/immuneering-corp-feb



The presentations will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation for 30 days.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering aims to improve patient outcomes by advancing a unique pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates developed using its translational bioinformatics platform. Immuneering has more than a decade of experience applying translational bioinformatics to generate insights into drug mechanism of action and patient treatment response. Building on this experience, Immuneering’s disease-agnostic discovery platform enables the company to create product candidates based on 1) biological insights that are both counterintuitive and deeply rooted in data, and 2) novel chemistry. Immuneering’s lead product candidate IMM-1-104 is designed to be a highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts KSR to modulate the signaling dynamics of the MAPK pathway. Specifically, it is designed to use deep cyclic inhibition to deprive tumor cells of the sustained proliferative signaling required for rapid growth, while providing a cadenced, moderate level of signaling sufficient to spare healthy cells. IMM-1-104 is being developed to treat advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors, guided by Immuneering’s proprietary, human-aligned 3D tumor modeling platform combined with translational bioinformatics and expertise in translational planning. In addition to IMM-1-104, Immuneering has six other oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target either the MAPK or mTOR pathway, and two neuroscience programs in the discovery stage.

