Horizon Media Cuts Another New Path: Names Latraviette D. Smith-Wilson as Chief Marketing and Equity Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021 , deepens its industry leadership with the creation of an innovative enterprise model to ensure maximum impact across its culture, client work, and growth strategy, naming Latraviette D. Smith-Wilson to the newly constituted role of Chief Marketing and Equity Officer. This combined position, an industry first, demonstrates Horizon Media’s transformative approach to powering its employee and client value propositions by embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into the core of its business. Smith-Wilson is joining Horizon, effective February 14, from Essence Communications, Inc., the leading and only 100% Black-owned media, technology, and commerce company at scale dedicated to Black women and communities, where she most recently served as Chief Strategy & Engagement Officer. Smith-Wilson, who will report to Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and founder of Horizon Media, has established a career track record of successful brand-building via strategies that integrate leading-edge marketing, social impact and DEI efforts.



Smith-Wilson’s latest tenure at ESSENCE exemplifies her ethos, leadership, and acumen as a purpose-driven marketing strategist adept at conceiving, developing, and executing programs that increase engagement and deliver business results. As Chief Strategy & Engagement Officer, she was a key leader in the company’s transformation and reorganization to drive growth – heading sales, marketing, content, creative, experiential, video, and stakeholder engagement. With global experience in corporate, brand, and non-profit marketing and communications – consistently drawing on her inclusive and cross-cultural competencies – Smith-Wilson brings more than 20 years of success based on her creative thinking and innovative approaches.

“There is no better way to show that DEI is a central element of our business strategy than to create a unique leadership role and add a business and marketing senior executive who has executed on the vision of driving growth through a DEI lens,” said Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and founder of Horizon Media. “DEI is an integral part of who we are and of our cultural make-up. It’s in our client work – it’s in our understanding of the consumers our clients are trying to reach – and it’s core to our innovation. Beyond her track record of successes, her engaging leadership style, and the platform and recognitions she’s earned, Latraviette brings a transformative nature; she’s an exceptional addition as we continue to drive industry change.”

As Chief Marketing and Equity Officer, Smith-Wilson will serve on the Horizon Executive Board and the Global Task Force as well as lead its Marketing Committee. Taking on this integral role, she will build a unified, complementary strategy for marketing and DEI that both raises awareness of Horizon and its affiliate brands while fostering and demonstrating the unique advantages of the company’s inclusive environment. She will provide day-to-day leadership and direction to a dedicated equity and belonging team, impact team leaders, and executive-sponsored business resource groups as well as Horizon’s marketing, public relations, creative media services, and communication functions.

“I’ve always focused on creating opportunities that empower people to elevate themselves, provide platforms for their voices to be heard and encourage them to discover their unique superpowers – all to drive team successes. Horizon Media has done the same with an industry-leading commitment to the betterment of its business and the belonging of all of its people,” said Smith-Wilson. “DEI at Horizon is more than numbers. It’s reflected in who Horizon is, how they work, and why they win, which is why a structure that inextricably embeds DEI into enterprise marketing and client solutions is vital. I look forward to working with Bill, the leadership, and the entire Horizon team on this game-changing effort as we collectively lead by example with even greater impact for our clients, employees and industry.”

Smith-Wilson is a board member and the immediate past Chair of the Board of Harlem United and has previously served on the board of the PRSA Foundation. She has numerous recognitions including being named among “Black Women Leaders to Follow” in Forbes, receiving the “Powerhouse Award” from Café Mocha, and being named to the “Next Generation: Women of Power” by Black Enterprise.

Prior to Essence, Smith-Wilson held various leadership roles at Sundial Brands, National Urban League, American Express, Edelman, and Deloitte. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., received her Bachelor’s Degree from Wake Forest University, double majoring in English and Communications, and her Master’s in Journalism from New York University.

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Edmonton, Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,500 people and has media investments of more than $9.5 billion. Horizon Media’s fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several “Best Workplaces” awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.