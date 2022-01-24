Global Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market (2021 to 2026) - Surging Demand for Natural and Organic Beauty Products Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market by Fatty Acid Type (Caproic, Caprylic, Capric and Lauric), Application (Nutritional Supplements, Infant Formula, Sports Drinks, Pharmaceutical Products), Form, Source and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Medium-chain triglycerides market is estimated at USD 763 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach USD 1,034 million by 2026.

Increasing incorporation of medium-chain triglycerides as an alternative to regular fats in diet. Its natural and safe nature of ingredients leads to wide range of its applications. With the rise in demand and preference for organic food products, medium-chain triglyceride manufacturers have been strategizing on developing innovative products at a reasonable price. The surge in global Internet penetration would be another influential trend in driving the market in terms of value sales.

The market for Lauric acid, by fatty acid type, is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period

The lauric acid is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2026. The rising number of patients is projected to boost the overall growth of the pharmaceutical industry, which in turn will boost the demand for lauric acid. Lauric acid is primarily used to prevent the transmission of HIV infection from mothers to children. Therefore, the rising number of patients is projected to boost the overall growth of the pharmaceutical industry, which in turn will boost the demand for lauric acid

The market for coconut, by source segment dominated the Medium-chain triglycerides market in 2020

The coconut segment dominated the market and accounted for USD 303 million and a market share of 42.2% in 2020, owing to rising preferences of consumers for more natural food products. In coconut oil, about half of the fatty acids are lauric acid. As the primary source for MCT oil, more than 60 percent of the fatty acids in coconut oil are MCTs. Coconut oil is one of the most important raw materials for the medium-chain triglycerides industry, as its fatty acid composition is used as a starting block for many Medium-chain triglycerides products. The oil also has health benefits that include cholesterol-lowering effects, regulating blood pressure, reduction of risks of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), weight loss, improvement of cognitive functions, actions as an antimicrobial agent, and others.

The dry form segment dominated the Medium-chain triglycerides market in 2020

The dry segment of the medium-chain triglycerides market was valued at USD 208 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 304 million by 2026. Medium-chain triglyceride powder is odorless and is neutral in taste. It is used in combination with other nutritional ingredients to produce various nutritional formulas, such as infant formula, products for weight management, and sports nutrition. The dry segment is projected to attain the fastest growth rate of 6.6% during the forecast period. The demand for dry medium-chain triglycerides is expected to increase over the next few years due to its convenient application.

Asia Pacific market is driven by consumer demand for a wide range of food products with functional benefits such as gut health, bone health, immunity, and heart health

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions for the consumption of medium-chain triglycerides globally. Growing usage in cosmetics, personal care, and food & beverages segment is driving the demand for medium-chain triglycerides such as caprylic, capric, and lauric triglycerides in the region Rising incomes, increasing purchasing power, and significant consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products are expected to provide promising prospects for the growth and diversification of the region's functional food & beverage sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market

4.2 Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market, by Key Country

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market, by Key Country and Source

4.4 Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market, by Application and Region

4.5 COVID-19 Impact on Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Developments in Retail Industry

5.2.1.1 Vegetable Oil Consumption

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Medium-Chain Triglycerides in Diets as Alternative Energy Source

5.3.1.2 Growing Focus of Global Population on Adding Healthy Food to Their Diet

5.3.1.3 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Availability of Mineral Oils as Substitute

5.3.2.2 Unsuitability of Medium-Chain Triglycerides for Patients with Certain Medical Conditions

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Surging Demand for Natural and Organic Beauty Products

5.3.3.2 Growing Trend of Microencapsulation of Fats and Oils

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High Cost of Food Products due to Overdependence on Imports Significant Gap in Their Demand and Supply

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market

5.4.1 COVID-19 Boosts Demand for High-Quality Natural Products

5.4.2 Impact on Raw Material Availability and Disruptions in Supply Chain

5.4.3 Shift Toward Plant-Based Ingredients

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Ecosystem

6.3.1 Upstream

6.3.2 Ingredient Manufacturers

6.3.3 Technology Providers

6.3.4 End-users

6.3.4.1 Downstream

6.3.5 Regulatory Bodies

6.3.6 Startups/Emerging Companies

6.4 Value Chain Analysis

6.4.1 Raw Material Sourcing and Research & Product Development

6.4.2 Production & Processing

6.4.3 Distribution and Marketing & Sales

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.5.1 Microencapsulation

6.5.1.1 Encapsulation of Omega-3 to Mask Odor

6.5.2 Use of Robotics in Manufacturing

6.6 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8 Patents Analysis

6.9 Trade Analysis

6.10 Case Studies

6.10.1 Use Case 1: Tastewise's Ai and Machine Learning Solution Helped Meet Increasing Demand

6.10.2 Use Case 2: Mindright's Bars Helped Combat Mental Health Issues

7 Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market, by Fatty Acid Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Caprylic Acid

7.2.1 Increasing Use of Caprylic Acid in Various Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Beauty, and Food Products Propels Market Growth

7.3 Capric Acid

7.3.1 Growing Number of End-users and Rising Industrial Applications Drive Demand for Capric Acid

7.4 Lauric Acid

7.4.1 Rising Need for Lauric Acid in Pharmaceuticals Industry Fuels Market Growth

7.5 Caproic Acid

7.5.1 Increasing Demand for Caproic Acid from Fragrance and Flavor Industry to Make Confectionery Products Supports Market Growth

8 Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market, by Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Coconut

8.2.1 Higher Concentration of Lauric Acid and Its Health Benefits, Including Cholesterol-Lowering Effects, Weight Loss, and Regulating Blood Pressure, Accelerate Market Growth

8.3 Palm

8.3.1 Intense Concerns for Harmful Effects of Chemicals Used in Toiletry Products and Cosmetics Boost Market Growth

8.4 Other Sources

9 Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market, by Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dry

9.2.1 Significant Use of Dry Medium-Chain Triglycerides in Nutritional Supplements and Infant Formula to Drive Market Growth

9.3 Liquid

9.3.1 High Convenience and Wide Range of Applications of Liquid Medium-Chain Triglyceride Oil to Boost Market Growth

10 Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market, by Application

10.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

10.2.2 Realistic Scenario

10.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

10.3 Nutritional Supplements

10.3.1 Thermogenesis and Hypoglycemic Effects of Medium-Chain Triglycerides Stimulate Market Growth

10.4 Personal Care Products

10.4.1 High Demand for Medium-Chain Triglycerides in Cosmetics Industry as Alternative to Mineral Oil Boosts Market Growth

10.5 Pharmaceutical Products

10.5.1 Increased Use of Medium-Chain Triglycerides in Pharmaceuticals Industry Owing to Their Low Viscosity and Excellent Oxidative Stability Propels Market Growth

10.6 Sports Drinks

10.6.1 Medium-Chain Triglycerides Act as Extra Energy Source for Athletes and Sportspersons, Thereby Accelerating Market Growth

10.7 Infant Formula

10.7.1 Increased Incorporation of Medium-Chain Triglycerides in Milk Formulation for Infants Stimulates Market Growth

10.8 Other Applications

11 Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Players

12.4 COVID-19-Specific Company Response

12.4.1 Basf Se

12.4.2 Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

12.4.3 Dupont

12.4.4 Musim Mas Holdings

12.4.5 Lonza Group Ltd.

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leader

12.5.3 Pervasive Player

12.5.4 Participant

12.6 Product Footprint

12.7 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)

12.7.1 Progressive Company

12.7.2 Starting Block

12.7.3 Responsive Company

12.7.4 Dynamic Company

12.8 Competitive Scenario

12.8.1 Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Basf Se

13.1.2 Dupont

13.1.3 Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

13.1.4 Lonza Group Ltd.

13.1.5 Musim Mas Holdings

13.1.6 Croda International plc.

13.1.7 P&G Chemicals

13.1.8 Acme-Hardesty Company

13.1.9 Wilmar International Ltd.

13.1.10 Stepan Company

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Sternchemie Gmnh & Co. Kg

13.2.2 Emery Oleochemicals Group

13.2.3 Klk Oleo

13.2.4 Nutricia

13.2.5 Connoils

13.2.6 Barlean's

13.2.7 Jarrow Formulas

13.2.8 Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

13.2.9 Now Foods

13.2.10 Nutiva

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8506ui