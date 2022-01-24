Solar Alliance Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTCQB: SAENF) is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares will commence trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "SAENF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.



"This quotation of our shares on the OTCQB, a well-known U.S. securities trading platform, should provide additional liquidity for Solar Alliance by allowing U.S. investors to more easily invest in our common stock," said CEO Myke Clark. “As we continue to build out a strong backlog of solar projects under contract and accelerate our strategy of owning and operating solar projects in the U.S., it makes sense to provide a platform for U.S. investors in addition to our Canadian listing. The coming year promises to be an exciting year for the solar market and we are well positioned to grow our market share and deliver value to shareholders.”

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's listing on the TSX-V and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a broader North American presence and affords investors preeminent access to trading.

Myke Clark, CEO

For more information:

Investor Relations

Myke Clark, CEO

416-848-7744

mclark@solaralliance.com



About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and Illinois and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

