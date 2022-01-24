Freshii and 7-Eleven Canada kick off the new year with strategic partnership that makes snacking on the go healthy and convenient

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-channel health and wellness brand, Freshii Inc., has joined forces with 7-Eleven Canada to continue its mission to make healthy food convenient and affordable. The two brands have come together to offer Canadians healthy and convenient grab and go options at approximately 600 7-Eleven locations across the country.



The first phase of the partnership will see the launch of Freshii’s fan favourite Energii Bites™ in 7-Eleven stores across Canada. The line-up will include three different bite flavours: Peanut Butter Bites, Cocoa Bites and Blueberry Bites. Freshii Energii Bites are gluten-free, vegan and the perfect sweet snack on the go.

“We are thrilled to partner with 7-Eleven Canada to continue to drive our mission forward of making healthy eating convenient and affordable,” says Adam Corrin, Chief Operating Officer of Freshii. “7-Eleven Canada has a vast store network as well as incredible brand recognition that resonates with consumers, and we look forward to energizing Canadians by providing healthy on the go snacking options through this partnership.”

From its humble beginning as the world's first convenience store, 7-Eleven continues its pursuit of innovative ways to cater to a new generation of shoppers. “A busy schedule and healthy eating go hand in hand today – 7-Eleven Canada, makes ‘Healthy To Go’ more convenient,” says Norman Hower, Vice President and General Manager, 7-Eleven Canada. “Freshii Energii Bites are available 24/7 in 7-Eleven stores in Canada and can also be delivered through 7Now or on marketplace apps Skip the Dishes, UberEATS and Door Dash.”

Freshii and 7-Eleven Canada are celebrating the launch of their new partnership with an exciting offer. Customers can enjoy two packs of Energii Bites for just $6 at participating 7-Eleven locations, while supplies last until March 1, 2022.

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is an omnichannel health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating and overall wellness convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii’s restaurant division caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Freshii’s consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and nutritional supplements offerings further increase the touchpoints that Freshii has with its customers, as does the Company’s recent acquisition of majority control of fast-growing health and wellness ecommerce retailer, Natura Market.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened 384 restaurants in 14 countries around the world, expanded its CPG lineup across hundreds of major retailer points of distribution and now offers nutritional supplement products directly to consumers via its online retail site. Adding Natura Market to the company’s business lines will further extend Freshii’s omnichannel reach. With Freshii’s expanding distribution and product sets, Freshii guests can energize with Freshii’s products anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes, as well as in major retail outlets and, now more than ever, directly from home.

About 7-Eleven

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and the largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. To learn more about 7-Eleven in Canada visit 7-eleven.ca.

For further information about 7-Eleven Canada contact:

media@7-11.com

For further information about Freshii contact:

Investor Relations

ir@freshii.com

1.866.337.4265