MeeDerby Partners with HiringSolved to Support Diversity Executive Search

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiringSolved , the leader in AI-powered recruiting and talent acquisition solutions, has been chosen by MeeDerby , an executive search firm dedicated to the staffing industry, to help support its diversity hiring initiatives. HiringSolved’s deep expertise in the staffing industry will help MeeDerby search for qualified candidates more quickly and build diverse candidate pipelines.

“We are very excited about partnering with HiringSolved,” said Robin Mee, Founder and President of MeeDerby. “The platform will ‘super-power’ MeeDerby's search capabilities, maximizing our 18-year-old candidate database and giving us access to underrepresented women and people of color using its Diversity Boost artificial intelligence.”

She continued, "This is the first technology that we have added to our tech stack at MeeDerby in a long time. For 18 years we have been partnering with Bullhorn, using their CRM for our talent database needs. HiringSolved's direct integration with Bullhorn provides immediate visibility and makes our talent database accessible in a whole new way. Using AI to power its 'Diversity Boost' search for women and people of color is a game-changer. Last week I did a search for an SVP of Operations and HiringSolved brought up a candidate I hadn’t talked to in about eight years. We immediately connected, scheduled a call for the following day and were both delighted to catch up on her career progression and industry trends. I wouldn't have thought about her if it were not for HiringSolved."

HiringSolved’s solution is designed to address the unique needs of the staffing industry. Its expanded search functionality populates an initial list of qualified candidates to increase staffing speed and accuracy. HiringSolved’s AI-powered assistant, RAI, is integrated throughout the process, working to make suggestions and increase efficiency.

Jill Stutzman-Deaner, Vice President of Customer Success at HiringSolved, commented, “We’re honored that MeeDerby, one of the leading executive search firms for the staffing industry, chose HiringSolved to power their own search and match requirements. We’re looking forward to our long-term partnership and are excited by their early successes with HiringSolved.”

About HiringSolved