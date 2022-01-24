Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Linked quarter loan growth was 36.3% annualized, or 40.9% annualized, excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans
  • Net income of $4.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.99%; return on average stockholders’ equity (ROAE) of 9.15%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 10.22%
  • Core net income(1) of $4.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share; core ROAA(1) of 1.04%; and core ROATCE(1) of 10.72%

ANNISTON, Ala., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.3 million, or $0.43 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company reported core net income of $4.3 million, or $0.47 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to core net income of $4.0 million, or $0.48 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, and core net income of $3.4 million, or $0.43 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, "Our execution on the strategies that have made Southern States a consistently high performing growth bank drove our strong 2021 performance. Our experienced bankers with deep ties to their attractive markets produced loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of 28.8% for the year, punctuated by annualized growth of 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Importantly, our asset quality metrics improved in 2021, reflecting our disciplined growth philosophy. Our nonperforming loans were down from the prior year to just 0.16% of gross loans. We successfully completed our initial public offering while building a healthy loan pipeline to begin 2022, and we are well-positioned to further enhance our franchise and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $14.1 million, an increase of 3.3% from $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $2.8 million, or 25.3%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.68%, compared to 3.77% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 3.73%. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets that more than offset a decline in the cost of funds.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million, a decrease of 30.2% from $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter 2021 results included a bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claim of $742,000 and a $189,000 net gain on securities.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 7.7% from $1.6 million. In comparing the quarters, there was a decline in swap fees from the fourth quarter of 2020 that was more than offset by gains on the sales of SBA loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.6 million, an increase of 4.6% from $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to legal fees and net losses related to OREO properties.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased 13.8% from $8.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market, an increase in public company expenses, an increase in legal fees and the net OREO losses.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $1.1 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.0 billion at December 31, 2020. The $104.9 million increase in loans from September 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial real estate loans.

PPP loans outstanding were $9.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared with $20.3 million and $66.6 million at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the fourth quarter by $115.9 million, or 40.9% annualized, to $1.2 billion.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.1 billion at December 31, 2020. The $220.1 million increase in total deposits from September 30, 2021 was due to increases of $161.4 million in noninterest-bearing and $58.7 million in interest-bearing accounts. The increase in non-interest checking was enhanced by approximately $100.0 million received from two customers that will likely be on deposit short-term.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $2.0 million, or 0.16% of gross loans, at December 31, 2021, compared with $3.3 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at September 30, 2021, and $3.5 million, or 0.34% of gross loans, at December 31, 2020. The $1.3 million decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to the sale of construction and development loans from one borrower. The $1.5 million reduction in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to one construction and development loan and one residential mortgage loan that were both paid off and one commercial real estate loan that was moved back to accrual status.

Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $15,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021, and net charge-offs of $857,000, or 0.34% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.19% of total loans and 752.74% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021, compared with 1.23% of total loans and 426.15% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021.

OREO totaled $2.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $10.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $10.2 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease was substantially due to the sale of a large commercial parcel during December 2021.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the current COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about its continuation. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this earnings release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands, except share amounts)
      
 December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)		 September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)		 December 31, 2020
(Audited)
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$6,397  $19,000  $23,229 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 203,537   114,800   51,503 
Federal funds sold 74,022   44,022   10,175 
Total cash and cash equivalents 283,956   177,822   84,907 
      
Securities available for sale, at fair value 132,172   113,317   114,001 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,672   19,678    
Other equity securities, at fair value 9,232   9,227   5,017 
Restricted equity securities, at cost 2,600   2,600   3,224 
Loans held for sale 2,400   2,097   5,696 
      
Loans, net of unearned income 1,250,300   1,145,447   1,030,115 
Less allowance for loan losses 14,844   14,097   11,859 
Loans, net 1,235,456   1,131,350   1,018,256 
      
Premises and equipment, net 27,044   25,916   24,426 
Accrued interest receivable 4,170   3,933   4,243 
Bank owned life insurance 22,201   22,081   22,458 
Annuities 12,888   12,968   12,903 
Foreclosed assets 2,930   10,146   10,224 
Goodwill 16,862   16,862   16,862 
Core deposit intangible 1,500   1,566   1,764 
Other assets 9,887   9,499   8,525 
      
Total assets$1,782,970  $1,559,062  $1,332,506 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
      
Liabilities:     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$541,546  $380,111  $290,867 
Interest-bearing 1,014,905   956,211   848,794 
Total deposits 1,556,451   1,336,322   1,139,661 
      
Other borrowings 12,498   12,498   7,975 
FHLB advances 25,950   26,900   30,900 
Subordinated notes       4,493 
Accrued interest payable 132   125   278 
Other liabilities 10,741   8,996   8,543 
Total liabilities 1,605,772   1,384,841   1,191,850 
      
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock 45,064   45,064   38,391 
Capital surplus 80,640   80,547   65,327 
Retained earnings 49,858   46,611   34,183 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,113   2,600   3,194 
Unvested restricted stock (477)  (601)  (439)
      
Total stockholders' equity 177,198   174,221   140,656 
      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,782,970  $1,559,062  $1,332,506 
      
Shares issued and outstanding 9,012,857   9,012,857   7,678,195 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
          
 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		  2021   2020
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
Interest income:         
Loans, including fees$14,280  $13,923 $12,209 $54,709  $47,786
Taxable securities 459   402  377  1,593   1,317
Nontaxable securities 294   266  190  1,023   643
Other interest and dividends 138   143  49  452   539
Total interest income 15,171   14,734  12,825  57,777   50,285
          
Interest expense:         
Deposits 955   1,034  1,363  4,310   7,854
Other borrowings 120   60  212  554   854
Total interest expense 1,075   1,094  1,575  4,864   8,708
          
Net interest income  14,096   13,640  11,250  52,913   41,577
Provision for loan losses 732   750  600  2,982   3,300
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,364   12,890  10,650  49,931   38,277
          
Noninterest income:         
Service charges on deposit accounts 428   403  369  1,528   1,458
Swap fees (6)  101  342  931   1,405
SBA/USDA fees 533   130  47  3,968   756
Mortgage origination fees 269   393  309  1,465   1,529
Net gain (loss) on securities (40)  189    (57)  742
Other operating income 567   1,293  559  2,968   2,651
Total noninterest income 1,751   2,509  1,626  10,803   8,541
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits 5,563   5,517  4,964  21,667   18,765
Equipment and occupancy expenses 943   908  922  3,640   3,682
Data processing fees 563   524  496  2,128   1,836
Regulatory assessments 263   248  252  952   775
Other operating expenses 2,280   1,988  1,813  8,048   7,127
Total noninterest expenses 9,612   9,185  8,447  36,435   32,185
          
Income before income taxes 5,503   6,214  3,829  24,299   14,633
          
Income tax expense 1,445   1,293  514  5,732   2,526
          
Net income$4,058  $4,921 $3,315 $18,567  $12,107
          
Basic earnings per share$0.45  $0.59 $0.43 $2.26  $1.58
          
Diluted earnings per share$0.44  $0.58 $0.43 $2.23  $1.56

The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.

 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		  2021   2020 
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
          
Average loans, net of unearned income$1,191,688  $1,122,741  $1,008,501  $1,118,386  $954,598 
Loans, net of unearned income$1,250,300  $1,145,447  $1,030,115  $1,250,300  $1,030,115 
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period$14,097  $13,339  $12,116  $11,859  $9,265 
Charge-offs:         
Construction and development       23      23 
Residential       42   44   90 
Commercial       794      794 
Commercial and industrial              
Consumer and other       4   2   19 
Total charge-offs       863   46   926 
Recoveries:         
Construction and development              
Residential 13   7   2   25   11 
Commercial              
Commercial and industrial 1   1   2   15   124 
Consumer and other 1      2   9   85 
Total recoveries 15   8   6   49   220 
Net charge-offs (recovery)$(15) $(8) $857  $(3) $706 
          
Provision for loan losses$732  $750  $600  $2,982  $3,300 
Balance at end of period$14,844  $14,097  $11,859  $14,844  $11,859 
Ratio of allowance to end of period loans 1.19%  1.23%  1.15%  1.19%  1.15%
Ratio of net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans 0.00%  0.00%  0.08%  0.00%  0.07%
          
          

The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company’s nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.

 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
      
Nonaccrual loans$1,972  $3,308  $3,418 
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest       91 
Total nonperforming loans 1,972   3,308   3,509 
OREO 2,930   10,146   10,224 
Total nonperforming assets$4,902  $13,454  $13,733 
      
Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1) 940   1,041   479 
Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 1,072   1,085   1,275 
Total troubled debt restructured loans$2,012  $2,126  $1,754 
      
Allowance for loan losses$14,844  $14,097  $11,859 
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period$1,254,117  $1,149,340  $1,033,733 
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.18%  1.23%  1.15%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 752.74%  426.15%  337.96%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.16%  0.29%  0.34%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 0.39%  1.16%  1.32%
      
Nonaccrual loans by category:     
Real Estate:     
Construction & Development$645  $1,972  $977 
Residential Mortgages 362   339   857 
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 674   690   1,478 
Commercial & Industrial 285   300   84 
Consumer and other 6   7   22 
 $1,972  $3,308  $3,418 
            

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.

The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Gross loans, net of unearned income(1)$1,191,688  $14,280 4.75% $1,122,741  $13,923 4.92% $1,008,501  $12,209 4.82%
Taxable securities 86,292  $459 2.11%  76,612   402 2.08%  75,128   377 2.00%
Nontaxable securities 53,909  $294 2.16%  48,162   266 2.20%  28,483   190 2.65%
Other interest-earnings assets 187,601  $138 0.29%  189,131   143 0.30%  87,151   49 0.23%
Total interest-earning assets$1,519,490  $15,171 3.96% $1,436,646  $14,734 4.07% $1,199,263  $12,825 4.25%
Allowance for loan losses (14,421)      (13,645)      (12,018)    
Noninterest-earning assets 123,735       125,870       117,031     
Total Assets$1,628,804      $1,548,871      $1,304,276     
                  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 101,863   25 0.10%  98,203   24 0.10%  86,098   53 0.25%
Savings and money market accounts 599,948   625 0.41%  565,861   665 0.47%  396,928   613 0.61%
Time deposits 263,646   305 0.46%  290,460   345 0.47%  339,397   697 0.82%
FHLB advances 25,950   22 0.34%  31,520   34 0.43%  24,204   52 0.86%
Other borrowings 12,498   98 3.11%  6,652   26 1.57%  12,657   160 5.02%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,003,905  $1,075 0.42% $992,696  $1,094 0.44% $859,284  $1,575 0.73%
                  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing deposits$439,142      $384,207      $297,995     
Other liabilities 9,844       9,663       7,948     
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities$448,986      $393,870      $305,943     
Stockholders’ Equity 175,913       162,305       139,049     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$1,628,804      $1,548,871      $1,304,276     
                  
Net interest income  $14,096     $13,640     $11,250  
Net interest spread(2)    3.54%     3.63%     3.52%
Net interest margin(3)    3.68%     3.77%     3.73%

(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)   Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.  

 Year Ended
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Gross loans, net of unearned income(1)$1,118,386  $54,709 4.89% $954,598  $47,786 5.01%
Taxable securities 77,281   1,593 2.06%  62,105   1,317 2.12%
Nontaxable securities 45,144   1,023 2.27%  21,881   643 2.94%
Other interest-earnings assets 158,243   452 0.29%  102,214   539 0.53%
Total interest-earning assets$1,399,054  $57,777 4.13% $1,140,798  $50,285 4.41%
Allowance for loan losses (13,276)      (10,636)    
Noninterest-earning assets 124,336       111,278     
Total Assets$1,510,114      $1,241,440     
            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 96,503   91 0.09%  82,407   184 0.22%
Savings and money market accounts 527,484   2,680 0.51%  369,833   2,901 0.78%
Time deposits 298,883   1,539 0.51%  354,124   4,769 1.35%
FHLB advances 30,636   143 0.47%  21,448   179 0.83%
Other borrowings 11,097   411 3.72%  12,523   675 5.39%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$964,603  $4,864 0.50% $840,335  $8,708 1.04%
            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest-bearing deposits$378,868      $259,962     
Other liabilities 9,366       7,202     
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities$388,234      $267,164     
Stockholders’ Equity 157,277       133,941     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$1,510,114      $1,241,440     
            
Net interest income   52,913     $41,577  
Net interest spread(2)    3.63%     3.37%
Net interest margin(3)    3.78%     3.64%

(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)   Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.

          
Per Share InformationThree Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		  2021   2020 
  
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
          
Net income$4,058  $4,921  $3,315  $18,567  $12,107 
Earnings per share - basic$0.45  $0.59  $0.43  $2.26  $1.58 
Earnings per share - diluted$0.44  $0.58  $0.43  $2.23  $1.56 
          
Weighted average shares outstanding 9,012,857   8,354,860   7,674,756   8,198,188   7,673,085 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 9,125,872   8,467,460   7,770,142   8,316,536   7,765,863 
Shares issued and outstanding 9,012,857   9,012,857   7,678,195   9,012,857   7,678,195 
          
Total stockholders' equity$177,198   174,221  $140,656  $177,198  $140,656 
Book value per share$19.66  $19.33  $18.32  $19.66  $18.32 
          
          
Performance RatiosThree Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		  2021   2020 
          
Net interest margin 3.68%  3.77%  3.73%  3.78%  3.64%
Net interest spread 3.54%  3.63%  3.52%  3.63%  3.37%
Efficiency ratio 60.50%  57.55%  65.61%  57.13%  65.18%
Return on average assets 0.99%  1.26%  1.01%  1.23%  0.98%
Return on average stockholders’ equity 9.15%  12.03%  9.48%  11.80%  9.49%
          
          
          
          


Core and PPP LoansDecember 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
      
Core loans1,244,914  $1,129,075  $967,177 
PPP loans9,203   20,265   66,556 
Unearned income(3,817)  (3,893)  (3,618)
Loans, net of unearned income1,250,300   1,145,447   1,030,115 
Allowance for loan losses(14,844)  (14,097)  (11,859)
Loans, net1,235,456  $1,131,350  $1,018,256 
           

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
          
 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		  2021   2020 
  
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
          
Net income$4,058  $4,921  $3,315  $18,567  $12,107 
Add: Merger expenses              
Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains) 227      51   219   844 
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan          2,806    
Less: BOLI death benefits    742      742   615 
Less: Gain (loss) on securities (40)  189      (57)  742 
Less: Tax effect 69   (52)  12   (661)  25 
Core net income$4,256  $4,042  $3,354  $15,956  $11,569 
Average assets$1,628,804  $1,548,871  $1,304,276  $1,510,114  $1,241,440 
Core return on average assets 1.04%  1.04%  1.02%  1.06%  0.93%
          
Net income$4,058  $4,921  $3,315  $18,567  $12,107 
Add: Merger expenses              
Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains) 227      51   219   844 
Add: Provision 732   750   600   2,982   3,300 
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan          2,806    
Less: BOLI death benefits    742      742   615 
Less: Gain (loss) on securities (40)  189      (57)  742 
Add: Income taxes 1,445   1,293   514   5,732   2,526 
Pretax pre-provision core net income$6,502  $6,033  $4,480  $24,009  $17,420 
Average assets$1,628,804  $1,548,871  $1,304,276  $1,510,114  $1,241,440 
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets 1.58%  1.55%  1.37%  1.59%  1.40%
          
Total stockholders' equity$177,198  $174,221  $140,656  $177,198  $140,656 
Less: Intangible assets 18,362   18,428   18,626   18,362   18,626 
Tangible common equity$158,836  $155,793  $122,030  $158,836  $122,030 
          
Core net income$4,256  $4,042  $3,354  $15,956  $11,569 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 9,125,872   8,467,460   7,770,142   8,316,536   7,765,863 
Diluted core earnings per share$0.47  $0.48  $0.43  $1.92  $1.49 
          
Common shares outstanding at year or period end 9,012,857   9,012,857   7,678,195   9,012,857   7,678,195 
Tangible book value per share$17.62  $17.29  $15.89  $17.62  $15.89 
          
          
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
          
 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		  2021   2020 
  
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
          
Total assets at end of period$1,782,970  $1,559,062  $1,332,506  $1,782,970  $1,332,506 
Less: Intangible assets 18,362   18,428   18,626   18,362   18,626 
Adjusted assets at end of period$1,764,608  $1,540,634  $1,313,880  $1,764,608  $1,313,880 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.00%  10.11%  9.29%  9.00%  9.29%
          
Total average stockholders’ equity$175,913  $162,305  $139,049   157,277   133,941 
Less: Average intangible assets 18,402   18,470   18,664   18,501   18,764 
Average tangible common equity$157,511  $143,835  $120,385  $138,776  $115,177 
Net income to common shareholders$4,058  $4,921  $3,315  $18,567  $12,107 
Return on average tangible common equity 10.22%  13.57%  10.95%  13.38%  10.51%
Average tangible common equity$157,511  $143,835  $120,385  $138,776  $115,177 
Core net income$4,256  $4,042  $3,354  $15,956  $11,569 
Core return on average tangible common equity 10.72%  11.15%  11.08%  11.50%  10.04%
          
Net interest income$14,096  $13,640   11,250   52,913   41,577 
Add: Noninterest income 1,751   2,509   1,626   10,803   8,541 
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan          2,806    
Less: BOLI death benefits    742      742   615 
Less: Gain (loss) on securities (40)  189      (57)  742 
Operating revenue$15,887  $15,218  $12,876  $60,225  $48,761 
          
Expenses:         
Total noninterest expense$9,612  $9,185  $8,447   36,435   32,185 
Less: Merger expenses              
Less: Net OREO write-down (gains) 227      51   219   844 
Adjusted noninterest expenses$9,385  $9,185  $8,396  $36,216  $31,341 
Core efficiency ratio 59.07%  60.36%  65.21%  60.13%  64.27%
                    