Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Linked quarter loan growth was 36.3% annualized, or 40.9% annualized, excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans
- Net income of $4.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.99%; return on average stockholders’ equity (ROAE) of 9.15%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 10.22%
- Core net income(1) of $4.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share; core ROAA(1) of 1.04%; and core ROATCE(1) of 10.72%
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
ANNISTON, Ala., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.3 million, or $0.43 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company reported core net income of $4.3 million, or $0.47 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to core net income of $4.0 million, or $0.48 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, and core net income of $3.4 million, or $0.43 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).
Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, "Our execution on the strategies that have made Southern States a consistently high performing growth bank drove our strong 2021 performance. Our experienced bankers with deep ties to their attractive markets produced loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of 28.8% for the year, punctuated by annualized growth of 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Importantly, our asset quality metrics improved in 2021, reflecting our disciplined growth philosophy. Our nonperforming loans were down from the prior year to just 0.16% of gross loans. We successfully completed our initial public offering while building a healthy loan pipeline to begin 2022, and we are well-positioned to further enhance our franchise and create long-term value for our shareholders.”
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $14.1 million, an increase of 3.3% from $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $2.8 million, or 25.3%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.68%, compared to 3.77% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 3.73%. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets that more than offset a decline in the cost of funds.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million, a decrease of 30.2% from $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter 2021 results included a bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claim of $742,000 and a $189,000 net gain on securities.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 7.7% from $1.6 million. In comparing the quarters, there was a decline in swap fees from the fourth quarter of 2020 that was more than offset by gains on the sales of SBA loans.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.6 million, an increase of 4.6% from $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to legal fees and net losses related to OREO properties.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased 13.8% from $8.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market, an increase in public company expenses, an increase in legal fees and the net OREO losses.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $1.1 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.0 billion at December 31, 2020. The $104.9 million increase in loans from September 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial real estate loans.
PPP loans outstanding were $9.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared with $20.3 million and $66.6 million at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the fourth quarter by $115.9 million, or 40.9% annualized, to $1.2 billion.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.1 billion at December 31, 2020. The $220.1 million increase in total deposits from September 30, 2021 was due to increases of $161.4 million in noninterest-bearing and $58.7 million in interest-bearing accounts. The increase in non-interest checking was enhanced by approximately $100.0 million received from two customers that will likely be on deposit short-term.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans totaled $2.0 million, or 0.16% of gross loans, at December 31, 2021, compared with $3.3 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at September 30, 2021, and $3.5 million, or 0.34% of gross loans, at December 31, 2020. The $1.3 million decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to the sale of construction and development loans from one borrower. The $1.5 million reduction in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to one construction and development loan and one residential mortgage loan that were both paid off and one commercial real estate loan that was moved back to accrual status.
Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $15,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021, and net charge-offs of $857,000, or 0.34% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.19% of total loans and 752.74% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021, compared with 1.23% of total loans and 426.15% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021.
OREO totaled $2.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $10.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $10.2 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease was substantially due to the sale of a large commercial parcel during December 2021.
About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the current COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about its continuation. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this earnings release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|(In thousands, except share amounts)
|December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
|September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2020
(Audited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|6,397
|$
|19,000
|$
|23,229
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|203,537
|114,800
|51,503
|Federal funds sold
|74,022
|44,022
|10,175
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|283,956
|177,822
|84,907
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|132,172
|113,317
|114,001
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|19,672
|19,678
|—
|Other equity securities, at fair value
|9,232
|9,227
|5,017
|Restricted equity securities, at cost
|2,600
|2,600
|3,224
|Loans held for sale
|2,400
|2,097
|5,696
|Loans, net of unearned income
|1,250,300
|1,145,447
|1,030,115
|Less allowance for loan losses
|14,844
|14,097
|11,859
|Loans, net
|1,235,456
|1,131,350
|1,018,256
|Premises and equipment, net
|27,044
|25,916
|24,426
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,170
|3,933
|4,243
|Bank owned life insurance
|22,201
|22,081
|22,458
|Annuities
|12,888
|12,968
|12,903
|Foreclosed assets
|2,930
|10,146
|10,224
|Goodwill
|16,862
|16,862
|16,862
|Core deposit intangible
|1,500
|1,566
|1,764
|Other assets
|9,887
|9,499
|8,525
|Total assets
|$
|1,782,970
|$
|1,559,062
|$
|1,332,506
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|541,546
|$
|380,111
|$
|290,867
|Interest-bearing
|1,014,905
|956,211
|848,794
|Total deposits
|1,556,451
|1,336,322
|1,139,661
|Other borrowings
|12,498
|12,498
|7,975
|FHLB advances
|25,950
|26,900
|30,900
|Subordinated notes
|—
|—
|4,493
|Accrued interest payable
|132
|125
|278
|Other liabilities
|10,741
|8,996
|8,543
|Total liabilities
|1,605,772
|1,384,841
|1,191,850
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|(In thousands, except share amounts)
|December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
|September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2020
(Audited)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|45,064
|45,064
|38,391
|Capital surplus
|80,640
|80,547
|65,327
|Retained earnings
|49,858
|46,611
|34,183
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|2,113
|2,600
|3,194
|Unvested restricted stock
|(477
|)
|(601
|)
|(439
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|177,198
|174,221
|140,656
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,782,970
|$
|1,559,062
|$
|1,332,506
|Shares issued and outstanding
|9,012,857
|9,012,857
|7,678,195
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|2021
|2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|14,280
|$
|13,923
|$
|12,209
|$
|54,709
|$
|47,786
|Taxable securities
|459
|402
|377
|1,593
|1,317
|Nontaxable securities
|294
|266
|190
|1,023
|643
|Other interest and dividends
|138
|143
|49
|452
|539
|Total interest income
|15,171
|14,734
|12,825
|57,777
|50,285
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|955
|1,034
|1,363
|4,310
|7,854
|Other borrowings
|120
|60
|212
|554
|854
|Total interest expense
|1,075
|1,094
|1,575
|4,864
|8,708
|Net interest income
|14,096
|13,640
|11,250
|52,913
|41,577
|Provision for loan losses
|732
|750
|600
|2,982
|3,300
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|13,364
|12,890
|10,650
|49,931
|38,277
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|428
|403
|369
|1,528
|1,458
|Swap fees
|(6
|)
|101
|342
|931
|1,405
|SBA/USDA fees
|533
|130
|47
|3,968
|756
|Mortgage origination fees
|269
|393
|309
|1,465
|1,529
|Net gain (loss) on securities
|(40
|)
|189
|—
|(57
|)
|742
|Other operating income
|567
|1,293
|559
|2,968
|2,651
|Total noninterest income
|1,751
|2,509
|1,626
|10,803
|8,541
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,563
|5,517
|4,964
|21,667
|18,765
|Equipment and occupancy expenses
|943
|908
|922
|3,640
|3,682
|Data processing fees
|563
|524
|496
|2,128
|1,836
|Regulatory assessments
|263
|248
|252
|952
|775
|Other operating expenses
|2,280
|1,988
|1,813
|8,048
|7,127
|Total noninterest expenses
|9,612
|9,185
|8,447
|36,435
|32,185
|Income before income taxes
|5,503
|6,214
|3,829
|24,299
|14,633
|Income tax expense
|1,445
|1,293
|514
|5,732
|2,526
|Net income
|$
|4,058
|$
|4,921
|$
|3,315
|$
|18,567
|$
|12,107
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.43
|$
|2.26
|$
|1.58
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.43
|$
|2.23
|$
|1.56
The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|2021
|2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average loans, net of unearned income
|$
|1,191,688
|$
|1,122,741
|$
|1,008,501
|$
|1,118,386
|$
|954,598
|Loans, net of unearned income
|$
|1,250,300
|$
|1,145,447
|$
|1,030,115
|$
|1,250,300
|$
|1,030,115
|Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period
|$
|14,097
|$
|13,339
|$
|12,116
|$
|11,859
|$
|9,265
|Charge-offs:
|Construction and development
|—
|—
|23
|—
|23
|Residential
|—
|—
|42
|44
|90
|Commercial
|—
|—
|794
|—
|794
|Commercial and industrial
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer and other
|—
|—
|4
|2
|19
|Total charge-offs
|—
|—
|863
|46
|926
|Recoveries:
|Construction and development
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Residential
|13
|7
|2
|25
|11
|Commercial
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial and industrial
|1
|1
|2
|15
|124
|Consumer and other
|1
|—
|2
|9
|85
|Total recoveries
|15
|8
|6
|49
|220
|Net charge-offs (recovery)
|$
|(15
|)
|$
|(8
|)
|$
|857
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|706
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|732
|$
|750
|$
|600
|$
|2,982
|$
|3,300
|Balance at end of period
|$
|14,844
|$
|14,097
|$
|11,859
|$
|14,844
|$
|11,859
|Ratio of allowance to end of period loans
|1.19
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.15
|%
|Ratio of net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.07
|%
The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company’s nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|1,972
|$
|3,308
|$
|3,418
|Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest
|—
|—
|91
|Total nonperforming loans
|1,972
|3,308
|3,509
|OREO
|2,930
|10,146
|10,224
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|4,902
|$
|13,454
|$
|13,733
|Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1)
|940
|1,041
|479
|Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing
|1,072
|1,085
|1,275
|Total troubled debt restructured loans
|$
|2,012
|$
|2,126
|$
|1,754
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|14,844
|$
|14,097
|$
|11,859
|Gross loans outstanding at the end of period
|$
|1,254,117
|$
|1,149,340
|$
|1,033,733
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
|1.18
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.15
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|752.74
|%
|426.15
|%
|337.96
|%
|Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|0.16
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.34
|%
|Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
|0.39
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.32
|%
|Nonaccrual loans by category:
|Real Estate:
|Construction & Development
|$
|645
|$
|1,972
|$
|977
|Residential Mortgages
|362
|339
|857
|Commercial Real Estate Mortgages
|674
|690
|1,478
|Commercial & Industrial
|285
|300
|84
|Consumer and other
|6
|7
|22
|$
|1,972
|$
|3,308
|$
|3,418
(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.
The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Gross loans, net of unearned income(1)
|$
|1,191,688
|$
|14,280
|4.75
|%
|$
|1,122,741
|$
|13,923
|4.92
|%
|$
|1,008,501
|$
|12,209
|4.82
|%
|Taxable securities
|86,292
|$
|459
|2.11
|%
|76,612
|402
|2.08
|%
|75,128
|377
|2.00
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|53,909
|$
|294
|2.16
|%
|48,162
|266
|2.20
|%
|28,483
|190
|2.65
|%
|Other interest-earnings assets
|187,601
|$
|138
|0.29
|%
|189,131
|143
|0.30
|%
|87,151
|49
|0.23
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,519,490
|$
|15,171
|3.96
|%
|$
|1,436,646
|$
|14,734
|4.07
|%
|$
|1,199,263
|$
|12,825
|4.25
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(14,421
|)
|(13,645
|)
|(12,018
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|123,735
|125,870
|117,031
|Total Assets
|$
|1,628,804
|$
|1,548,871
|$
|1,304,276
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|101,863
|25
|0.10
|%
|98,203
|24
|0.10
|%
|86,098
|53
|0.25
|%
|Savings and money market accounts
|599,948
|625
|0.41
|%
|565,861
|665
|0.47
|%
|396,928
|613
|0.61
|%
|Time deposits
|263,646
|305
|0.46
|%
|290,460
|345
|0.47
|%
|339,397
|697
|0.82
|%
|FHLB advances
|25,950
|22
|0.34
|%
|31,520
|34
|0.43
|%
|24,204
|52
|0.86
|%
|Other borrowings
|12,498
|98
|3.11
|%
|6,652
|26
|1.57
|%
|12,657
|160
|5.02
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|1,003,905
|$
|1,075
|0.42
|%
|$
|992,696
|$
|1,094
|0.44
|%
|$
|859,284
|$
|1,575
|0.73
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|439,142
|$
|384,207
|$
|297,995
|Other liabilities
|9,844
|9,663
|7,948
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|$
|448,986
|$
|393,870
|$
|305,943
|Stockholders’ Equity
|175,913
|162,305
|139,049
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|1,628,804
|$
|1,548,871
|$
|1,304,276
|Net interest income
|$
|14,096
|$
|13,640
|$
|11,250
|Net interest spread(2)
|3.54
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.52
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|3.68
|%
|3.77
|%
|3.73
|%
(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Gross loans, net of unearned income(1)
|$
|1,118,386
|$
|54,709
|4.89
|%
|$
|954,598
|$
|47,786
|5.01
|%
|Taxable securities
|77,281
|1,593
|2.06
|%
|62,105
|1,317
|2.12
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|45,144
|1,023
|2.27
|%
|21,881
|643
|2.94
|%
|Other interest-earnings assets
|158,243
|452
|0.29
|%
|102,214
|539
|0.53
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,399,054
|$
|57,777
|4.13
|%
|$
|1,140,798
|$
|50,285
|4.41
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(13,276
|)
|(10,636
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|124,336
|111,278
|Total Assets
|$
|1,510,114
|$
|1,241,440
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|96,503
|91
|0.09
|%
|82,407
|184
|0.22
|%
|Savings and money market accounts
|527,484
|2,680
|0.51
|%
|369,833
|2,901
|0.78
|%
|Time deposits
|298,883
|1,539
|0.51
|%
|354,124
|4,769
|1.35
|%
|FHLB advances
|30,636
|143
|0.47
|%
|21,448
|179
|0.83
|%
|Other borrowings
|11,097
|411
|3.72
|%
|12,523
|675
|5.39
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|964,603
|$
|4,864
|0.50
|%
|$
|840,335
|$
|8,708
|1.04
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|378,868
|$
|259,962
|Other liabilities
|9,366
|7,202
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|$
|388,234
|$
|267,164
|Stockholders’ Equity
|157,277
|133,941
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|1,510,114
|$
|1,241,440
|Net interest income
|52,913
|$
|41,577
|Net interest spread(2)
|3.63
|%
|3.37
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|3.78
|%
|3.64
|%
(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
|Per Share Information
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|2021
|2020
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Net income
|$
|4,058
|$
|4,921
|$
|3,315
|$
|18,567
|$
|12,107
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.43
|$
|2.26
|$
|1.58
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.43
|$
|2.23
|$
|1.56
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|9,012,857
|8,354,860
|7,674,756
|8,198,188
|7,673,085
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|9,125,872
|8,467,460
|7,770,142
|8,316,536
|7,765,863
|Shares issued and outstanding
|9,012,857
|9,012,857
|7,678,195
|9,012,857
|7,678,195
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|177,198
|174,221
|$
|140,656
|$
|177,198
|$
|140,656
|Book value per share
|$
|19.66
|$
|19.33
|$
|18.32
|$
|19.66
|$
|18.32
|Performance Ratios
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|2021
|2020
|Net interest margin
|3.68
|%
|3.77
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.78
|%
|3.64
|%
|Net interest spread
|3.54
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.37
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|60.50
|%
|57.55
|%
|65.61
|%
|57.13
|%
|65.18
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.99
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.23
|%
|0.98
|%
|Return on average stockholders’ equity
|9.15
|%
|12.03
|%
|9.48
|%
|11.80
|%
|9.49
|%
|Core and PPP Loans
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Core loans
|1,244,914
|$
|1,129,075
|$
|967,177
|PPP loans
|9,203
|20,265
|66,556
|Unearned income
|(3,817
|)
|(3,893
|)
|(3,618
|)
|Loans, net of unearned income
|1,250,300
|1,145,447
|1,030,115
|Allowance for loan losses
|(14,844
|)
|(14,097
|)
|(11,859
|)
|Loans, net
|1,235,456
|$
|1,131,350
|$
|1,018,256
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|2021
|2020
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Net income
|$
|4,058
|$
|4,921
|$
|3,315
|$
|18,567
|$
|12,107
|Add: Merger expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains)
|227
|—
|51
|219
|844
|Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan
|—
|—
|—
|2,806
|—
|Less: BOLI death benefits
|—
|742
|—
|742
|615
|Less: Gain (loss) on securities
|(40
|)
|189
|—
|(57
|)
|742
|Less: Tax effect
|69
|(52
|)
|12
|(661
|)
|25
|Core net income
|$
|4,256
|$
|4,042
|$
|3,354
|$
|15,956
|$
|11,569
|Average assets
|$
|1,628,804
|$
|1,548,871
|$
|1,304,276
|$
|1,510,114
|$
|1,241,440
|Core return on average assets
|1.04
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.93
|%
|Net income
|$
|4,058
|$
|4,921
|$
|3,315
|$
|18,567
|$
|12,107
|Add: Merger expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains)
|227
|—
|51
|219
|844
|Add: Provision
|732
|750
|600
|2,982
|3,300
|Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan
|—
|—
|—
|2,806
|—
|Less: BOLI death benefits
|—
|742
|—
|742
|615
|Less: Gain (loss) on securities
|(40
|)
|189
|—
|(57
|)
|742
|Add: Income taxes
|1,445
|1,293
|514
|5,732
|2,526
|Pretax pre-provision core net income
|$
|6,502
|$
|6,033
|$
|4,480
|$
|24,009
|$
|17,420
|Average assets
|$
|1,628,804
|$
|1,548,871
|$
|1,304,276
|$
|1,510,114
|$
|1,241,440
|Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets
|1.58
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.40
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|177,198
|$
|174,221
|$
|140,656
|$
|177,198
|$
|140,656
|Less: Intangible assets
|18,362
|18,428
|18,626
|18,362
|18,626
|Tangible common equity
|$
|158,836
|$
|155,793
|$
|122,030
|$
|158,836
|$
|122,030
|Core net income
|$
|4,256
|$
|4,042
|$
|3,354
|$
|15,956
|$
|11,569
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|9,125,872
|8,467,460
|7,770,142
|8,316,536
|7,765,863
|Diluted core earnings per share
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.43
|$
|1.92
|$
|1.49
|Common shares outstanding at year or period end
|9,012,857
|9,012,857
|7,678,195
|9,012,857
|7,678,195
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|17.62
|$
|17.29
|$
|15.89
|$
|17.62
|$
|15.89
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended December 31,
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|2021
|2020
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Total assets at end of period
|$
|1,782,970
|$
|1,559,062
|$
|1,332,506
|$
|1,782,970
|$
|1,332,506
|Less: Intangible assets
|18,362
|18,428
|18,626
|18,362
|18,626
|Adjusted assets at end of period
|$
|1,764,608
|$
|1,540,634
|$
|1,313,880
|$
|1,764,608
|$
|1,313,880
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|9.00
|%
|10.11
|%
|9.29
|%
|9.00
|%
|9.29
|%
|Total average stockholders’ equity
|$
|175,913
|$
|162,305
|$
|139,049
|157,277
|133,941
|Less: Average intangible assets
|18,402
|18,470
|18,664
|18,501
|18,764
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|157,511
|$
|143,835
|$
|120,385
|$
|138,776
|$
|115,177
|Net income to common shareholders
|$
|4,058
|$
|4,921
|$
|3,315
|$
|18,567
|$
|12,107
|Return on average tangible common equity
|10.22
|%
|13.57
|%
|10.95
|%
|13.38
|%
|10.51
|%
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|157,511
|$
|143,835
|$
|120,385
|$
|138,776
|$
|115,177
|Core net income
|$
|4,256
|$
|4,042
|$
|3,354
|$
|15,956
|$
|11,569
|Core return on average tangible common equity
|10.72
|%
|11.15
|%
|11.08
|%
|11.50
|%
|10.04
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|14,096
|$
|13,640
|11,250
|52,913
|41,577
|Add: Noninterest income
|1,751
|2,509
|1,626
|10,803
|8,541
|Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan
|—
|—
|—
|2,806
|—
|Less: BOLI death benefits
|—
|742
|—
|742
|615
|Less: Gain (loss) on securities
|(40
|)
|189
|—
|(57
|)
|742
|Operating revenue
|$
|15,887
|$
|15,218
|$
|12,876
|$
|60,225
|$
|48,761
|Expenses:
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|9,612
|$
|9,185
|$
|8,447
|36,435
|32,185
|Less: Merger expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Less: Net OREO write-down (gains)
|227
|—
|51
|219
|844
|Adjusted noninterest expenses
|$
|9,385
|$
|9,185
|$
|8,396
|$
|36,216
|$
|31,341
|Core efficiency ratio
|59.07
|%
|60.36
|%
|65.21
|%
|60.13
|%
|64.27
|%