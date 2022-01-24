JONO Developments and Hotel Equities to Debut Moxy Hotel in Halifax, Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, JONO Developments Ltd. (“JONO”) and Hotel Equities (“HE”), announced they will be opening a Moxy hotel in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The new hotel is anticipated to serve as the first new-build Moxy hotel in Canada, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands. Owner and developer, JONO, expects the 160-room hotel to open in Q4 2022.

"We are thrilled to cater to the booming next-gen and young at heart population, by providing a playful hotel experience that encapsulates the Moxy brand,” said, Joe Metlege, Co-Owner of JONO. “This will be the only lifestyle hotel that truly reflects an international and youthful Halifax. We are equally excited about the Bar Moxy lobby experience that will create a new ‘watering hole’ in the Halifax nightlife scene. There will be live entertainment, captivating visuals and an overall fun vibe that will be second to none."

“We recently celebrated the construction milestone of completing the top floor of Moxy Halifax and we are excited to complete the final stages of the hotel,” said Norman Nahas, Co-Owner of JONO. “Our collaboration with Marriott in selecting a brand perfectly suited for Halifax, and our relationship with leading hotel management firm, Hotel Equities, will ensure we attract locals and visitors alike. We look forward to welcoming guests soon.”

“Hotel Equities is proud to work with the owners at JONO to open the very first Moxy hotel in the country,” said Ryan McRae, Hotel Equities’ Senior Vice President of Business Development, Canada. “They work hard to achieve the highest design and architectural standards which will result in a development the community can take pride in.” Hotel Equities’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Canada, Martin Stitt, added, “The partnership with JONO and the opening of the Moxy Halifax later this year represents Hotel Equities’ continued investment and partnership in Canada. With over 1,000 Canadian associates, 30 hotels in 4 provinces, and multiple Canadian offices lead by best in the industry leaders across all disciplines, Hotel Equities is poised for future growth and success.”

The Moxy Halifax will bring a stylish and playful new hotel to the local downtown area where guests can make memories over handcrafted drinks, small plates and vibrant music. Boldly breaking the rules of a conventional hotel stay, Moxy is well-suited for the urban/metro area of Downtown Halifax with unexpected activations as soon as guests arrive, including checking-in at Bar Moxy.



“We are delighted to work with JONO Development and Hotel Equities to bring the vibrant Moxy brand to downtown Halifax,” said Don Cleary, President of Marriott Hotels of Canada. “Characterized by its chic, minimalistic style and lively public spaces, we continue to strategically expand the Moxy brand across Canada’s prime urban and metro destinations.”

The hotel is situated near the downtown waterfront along Cogswell Street, home to several iconic attractions and must-do tours, including Scotiabank Centre, Casino Nova Scotia, Harbour Hopper, Emera Oval, Halifax Public Gardens, and the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site. The downtown features several retail locations, local eateries, farmers markets, and breweries for guests to immerse themselves in the local area. Outdoor adventures include boating on the Halifax Harbour, beaches, hiking and camping along Canada’s ocean playground. The local attractions and close waterfront proximity will make this hotel a first choice for travelers visiting the area.

About Moxy Hotels®

Moxy offers a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With more than 100 properties open across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay across the globe. The nontraditional experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and comes to life throughout its social public spaces, like the Lounge and Library, and the small but smart bedrooms. Moxy provides stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an attractive price point, so that guests can splurge on the experiences that matter most to them during their travels. Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all – forever giving its guests permission to Play On #atthemoxy. For more information, visit www.moxyhotels.com and join the fun #atthemoxy on Instagram . Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About JONO Developments Ltd.

JONO Developments Ltd. (JONO) was founded in 2007 by Joe Metlege, MBA, and Norman Nahas, P.Eng. The two are lifelong friends who partnered to create a very active, passionate, and hands-on development company that spans residential, institutional, and hospitality developments. JONO is a caring, long-standing and reliable company that takes on the full development life cycle, from developing, designing, rezoning and finally, constructing.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of 210+ hotels and projects throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com.

